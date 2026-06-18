Vin Diesel's Sweetest Moments With Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow

For Meadow Walker, her godfather, Vin Diesel, has always been a major part of her life, thanks to his close bond with her father and "The Fast and the Furious" co-star, Paul Walker. Sadly, the actor passed away in a car crash in 2013. Fortunately, Meadow Walker formed a tight bond with Vin Diesel after her father's untimely death. Their relationship has only deepened as the years wore on. As a source confirmed to Us Weekly in 2021, "She [Meadow] counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she's struggling, and she has their backs too."

In fact, the "Pitch Black" star even named his own daughter Pauline, in honor of Meadow's late father. In the years after Paul's death, Diesel and Meadow have continually traded adorable posts on social media and met up at events, to the delight of fans. In a March 2025 Instagram post, the "Fast X" star shared a black-and-white snap of him and a laughing Meadow, captioning it: "Family...Grateful and blessed." Both Meadow and Diesel have kept Paul's memory alive too.

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the actor remembered his beloved co-star and real-life best friend while praising Meadow for all she's done for him in the years since Paul's death. "If I have anything I can say to all of you, it's that Meadow has been such a source of strength and I know [Paul] would be so proud of you. And I love you forever," Diesel gushed, per People. The unlikely duo has notably shared many equally heartwarming moments like these over the years.