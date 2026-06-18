Vin Diesel's Sweetest Moments With Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow
For Meadow Walker, her godfather, Vin Diesel, has always been a major part of her life, thanks to his close bond with her father and "The Fast and the Furious" co-star, Paul Walker. Sadly, the actor passed away in a car crash in 2013. Fortunately, Meadow Walker formed a tight bond with Vin Diesel after her father's untimely death. Their relationship has only deepened as the years wore on. As a source confirmed to Us Weekly in 2021, "She [Meadow] counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she's struggling, and she has their backs too."
In fact, the "Pitch Black" star even named his own daughter Pauline, in honor of Meadow's late father. In the years after Paul's death, Diesel and Meadow have continually traded adorable posts on social media and met up at events, to the delight of fans. In a March 2025 Instagram post, the "Fast X" star shared a black-and-white snap of him and a laughing Meadow, captioning it: "Family...Grateful and blessed." Both Meadow and Diesel have kept Paul's memory alive too.
At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the actor remembered his beloved co-star and real-life best friend while praising Meadow for all she's done for him in the years since Paul's death. "If I have anything I can say to all of you, it's that Meadow has been such a source of strength and I know [Paul] would be so proud of you. And I love you forever," Diesel gushed, per People. The unlikely duo has notably shared many equally heartwarming moments like these over the years.
Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker make a habit of celebrating special days
Nothing says you care like a sweet social media post on someone's birthday, and Vin Diesel has made a point of marking Meadow Walker's birthday on his Instagram feed. In 2019, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared a snap of Walker with his daughter, wishing his goddaughter a happy 21st birthday. Diesel penned a sweet message for her alongside it, noting that Walker was celebrating in Japan, and making it clear that he was missing her. "The family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin," the actor wrote. Diesel also enthused, "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you."
In 2025, the "Riddick" star made hearts melt all over the world again when he posted an adorable snap of him and Walker hugging to mark her birthday. "So incredibly proud of the human you are... your light shines in ways you can't imagine and makes the world a better place. We love you," Diesel wrote. While Walker is less active on social media, her godfather revealed to Extra that she always gives him a call on Father's Day. "She takes good care of me... She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," Diesel shared. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things."
The "F9" star also celebrates Walker's career milestones. In 2023, he posted a pic of Walker posing in front of a makeup campaign she had modeled for. "I remember years ago you saying to me that this was one of your dreams... you did it. Proud," he wrote.
Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding
Of all the heartwarming moments Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker have shared over the years, him walking her down the aisle surely tops the list. The model got married to Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021, and naturally, her godfather was the one to give her away. Meadow shared a since-deleted snap of the tender moment on Instagram following their nuptials, simply captioning it "ayooooo," as People reported at the time. Diesel posted a photo of Walker and his daughter, Hania Riley, on the special day to Instagram too.
Riley was Walker's maid of honor, and the "Saving Private Ryan" star reminisced about how Paul Walker once gave him advice on how to be a good father. "Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor," he wrote. Sadly, Meadow's marriage to Thornton-Allan ended in 2023.
Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker shared a heartwarming hug at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival was a real treat for "Fast & Furious" fans, with both Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker making an appearance. Paul Walker's daughter looked stunning, and she was notably introduced to the excited crowd by Diesel himself ahead of the special screening of the first film in the long-running franchise. The actor wasn't shy about showing his affection for his goddaughter either, proudly telling the crowd, "The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker. I'm gonna go and shed a tear real quick," (via People). After the screening, Meadow delivered a speech of her own, with Diesel by her side. It was followed by a hug between the two that melted every heart in the room.
The "Fast Five" star and Meadow shared another touching moment earlier that year when they reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Fast" franchise with a classic Sunday dinner. The duo took to Instagram to announce that the cars used in the hit films were set to be displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Diesel added that the merchandise sold by the Paul Walker Foundation, which was founded by his daughter, would also be available for purchase for the duration of the display. The "Chronicles of Riddick" star acknowledged that it "warmed my heart" when he realized how excited Walker was about having the foundation included.
Diesel certainly is one of those actors whose lives were changed forever after a co-star passed away, but his special relationship with Meadow Walker has helped them both navigate life without Paul, and will likely continue to do so in the years to come.