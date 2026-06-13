Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Rarely Seen Silly Side At Husband David's Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has garnered a reputation for always appearing stoic and stone-faced during public appearances. However, during her former-soccer-star husband David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Victoria took the opportunity to show off her rarely seen silly side, even engaging in a bit of self-deprecating humor during her big speech.

"Growing up in England, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of those iconic things that you only saw in films — a way of immortalizing people who have succeeded in their field and truly left their mark. So, naturally, I assumed I was coming here today to receive my star for my part in that iconic cult classic 'Spice World: The Movie,'" Victoria said before being met with cheers from the crowd in attendance (via Variety). "But as it turns out, earning a star takes a little more than surviving the late-90s box office," she continued with a head tilt and a smirk before humorously adding, "Yeah."

Victoria Beckham delivers a hilarious speech at David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "Growing up in England, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of those iconic things that you only saw in films — a way of immortalizing people who have succeeded in their field. So... pic.twitter.com/2VdUPezkdD — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2026

In reality, "Spice World: The Movie" — which Victoria starred in as a member of the Spice Girls — is hardly remembered as a classic. Though the 1997 musical-comedy was decently successful at the box office, it was more or less mauled by critics. At the time of this writing, it holds an approval rating of 35% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 69 professional reviews. The film didn't fare much better with general audiences, either, with an approval rating of 45%. Following the release of "Spice World," the Spice Girls were also collectively "awarded" the "honor" of Worst Actress at the Razzie Awards. On the bright side, it seems the artist formerly known as Posh Spice has a good sense of humor about the whole thing.