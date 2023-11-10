Victoria Beckham's Complicated Feelings About Being Labeled Posh Spice

When the Spice Girls were first formed, they were originally given the name Touch. However, Melanie Brown informed HuffPost Live in 2015 that they became Spices after a reporter, later identified as Top of the Pops editor Peter Loraine, rudely bestowed them with identifying monikers. "It was actually a lazy journalist that couldn't be bothered to remember all our names, so he just gave us nicknames," she recalled.

Victoria Beckham later corroborated this in a 2020 Instagram post on her Victoria Beckham Beauty profile. She didn't take to her nickname immediately, admitting, "I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice." Although it ultimately empowered her, the pop star never really found her groove in the studio either with the band or as a solo artist, ultimately choosing to leave music behind for good.

After the group disbanded, their former manager, Simon Fuller, revealed that "Posh" was specifically given to Beckham because of her keen eye for the latest trends. Fuller told Hello! magazine in 2016, "She was called Posh Spice because she always wore the best dresses and she knew everything about clothes. I said, 'You should be in fashion. You should be a designer.'" This is exactly the path Beckham chose to take after moving on from the music industry.