What Happened To Little House On The Prairie Star Michael Landon's Ex-Wife Dodie After Their Divorce?

In the age of information, escaping the public eye may seem an impossible feat for celebrities and those closest to them. However, as naturally curious creatures, the desire to inquire about our favorite stars existed far before the digital age. Just take a look at the cast of "Little House on the Prairie." The beloved and culturally impactful show churned out celebrities in the '70s, and audiences were fascinated with them, such as Pa Ingalls actor Michael Landon.

Landon met his first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser, prior to his big break on "Bonanza" in 1959 (where he met fellow "Little House" actor Victor French). Levy-Fraser was a law secretary at the time, and although the couple never disclosed how or when they met, they had a modest wedding in 1956. Landon adopted Dodie's son from a previous marriage, Mark, as his own, and the couple went on to adopt an infant, Josh – the first two of the nine children of the "Highway to Heaven" star. Despite their marriage being on the rocks by 1961, the couple adopted another newborn, Jason, a year before their separation and divorce.

After they separated, Levy-Fraser gained full custody of all three children, while Landon married Marjorie Lynn Noe in 1963 (an extra he met on the set of "Bonanza"). We don't know a lot about her life after that, as the law secretary largely disappeared from the limelight after her divorce. What is public about her life after Landon is heartbreaking: her remarriage ended in tragedy, and she gave up one of her children.