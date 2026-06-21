Photos Of Gilmore Girls Star Alexis Bledel's Trendiest Hairstyles Over The Years
Alexis Bledel's most famous character, Rory Gilmore, changed a lot in the hit 2000s series, "Gilmore Girls." From a straight-A, Harvard-bound high schooler to a Yale dropout to a budding journalist, her character went through personality changes, boyfriends (Jess was the best, obviously), and even hairstyles. In real life, Bledel has also had a stunning transformation over the years — even after "Gilmore Girls" — and part of that includes all the trendy hairstyles she's rocked.
"The Handmaid's Tale" actress has had long hair, chopped her hair into short bobs, and worn bangs in several different ways. She once even dyed her hair red! Bledel knew how to keep up with trends as an "it girl" of the Y2K era, and that was reflected in her hairstyles.
Like the other leading ladies of the "Gilmore Girls" franchise, Bledel has changed a lot since the year 2000, when the show debuted. And each one of her fabulous looks has been stylish and highlighted her natural beauty. It may not be the early aughts anymore, but we are still finding inspiration from Bledel!
Alexis Bledel had long, choppy layers
During the peak of her "Gilmore Girls" fame, Alexis Bledel wore her hair straight, in choppy layers. In this photo from the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 9, 2003, Bledel's long hair was parted to the side and framed her face, cascading all the way down past her shoulders in a straight style that was super popular in the early aughts. This was before she got her signature bangs, and she looked so great.
Alexis Bledel rocked a straight long bob, parted in the middle
At the Teen Choice Awards on August 2, 2003, Alexis Bledel showed up with a short haircut that was drastically different from her long layers a few months before. This long bob was so cute, which she styled parted in the middle with her brunette strands straight and slightly curled to frame her face. This cut highlighted her gorgeous, deep blue eyes, making us love it even more.i
Alexis Bledel's stunning curly bob
Alexis Bledel seemingly got a taste of a short haircut, and she couldn't get enough! She sported chopped hair again in this photo from the 5th Annual Hollywood Makeup Artist & Hairstylist Guild Awards on January 17, 2004, this time in a short bob that barely reached her chin. She parted her hair on the side this time, styling it with ringlet curls that made it look even shorter. Not every celebrity would be able to pull off a cut this short, but Bledel did it effortlessly.
Alexis Bledel wore sweet, side-swept bangs
Alexis Bledel wore side-swept bangs, made more prominent with the rest of her hair pulled back away from her face at the WB Television Network's 2005 All Star Party on January 22, 2005. This look was popular in the Y2K era — even Kim Kardashian had them! — and marked the beginning of her bangs era. Like many other celebrities, bangs totally changed her face, no matter which way she styled them. One thing's for sure: she's always gorgeous!
Alexis Bledel's pretty, side-parted bangs and long layers
In contrast to the deeply parted bangs Alexis Bledel wore in 2005, her side part was much softer during a visit to "The Late Show with David Letterman" on April 19, 2006. Her wispy bangs were perfectly styled, with a slight gap on the side where her part was. Her hair had also grown out a lot by the time this picture was taken, which was worn around her shoulders in loose, casual waves that were absolutely stunning.
Alexis Bledel's full fringe and auburn hair
Alexis Bledel went for a full fringe in this photo taken at The CW 2006-2007 Prime Time Preview on May 18, 2006. Her bangs were expertly cut in slightly choppy lengths just over her eyebrows. She also appeared to have dyed her hair in a more auburn shade before this appearance, giving her more color in her face. The bangs, the shoulder-length waves, and the reddish color? The entire style definitely suited her!
Alexis Bledel went fiery red with her hair
Alexis Bledel gave her hair the most drastic dye to date — and she looked sexy as a fiery redhead! At "The Conspirator" premiere at the 35th Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2010, Bledel looked totally different with her normally brunette hair dyed in a striking red shade. She also grew out her bangs, wearing her hair in a deep side part and curling it around her shoulders. Bledel proved how different a hair color can make you look.
Alexis Bledel styled her hair in curly lob and middle part
Alexis Bledel's red hair was short-lived. She went back to her natural brunette and cut her hair into a lob before attending the 27th annual Lucille Lortel Awards on May 6, 2012. This time, she wore her short hair parted in the middle, curled, and tucked behind her ears to accentuate her face. If her icy blue eyes weren't enough to draw your attention, her red lipstick would certainly have done the trick!
Alexis Bledel's silver-streaked hair and side part
When Alexis Bledel appeared at the "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" premiere on November 18, 2016, she was gorgeous with her dark brown hair parted on the side and curled. Her hair also made a statement on aging gracefully by letting streaks of gray hair show through in cool silver highlights that were not covered up. Despite the grays (or maybe because of them?), she looked just as vibrant, young, and beautiful as ever.
Alexis Bledel looked gorgeous with dark, auburn hair and curtain bangs
Alexis Bledel returned to bangs in 2025, this time in a trendy curtain style, which she showed off at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025. In a photo from the event, she looked stunning with her hair dyed a dark, auburn brown and her curtain bangs parted in the middle and swooping out to each side of her face. The symmetrical hairstyle was complete with subtle waves draped over both shoulders.