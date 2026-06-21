Photos Of Gilmore Girls Star Alexis Bledel's Trendiest Hairstyles Over The Years

Alexis Bledel's most famous character, Rory Gilmore, changed a lot in the hit 2000s series, "Gilmore Girls." From a straight-A, Harvard-bound high schooler to a Yale dropout to a budding journalist, her character went through personality changes, boyfriends (Jess was the best, obviously), and even hairstyles. In real life, Bledel has also had a stunning transformation over the years — even after "Gilmore Girls" — and part of that includes all the trendy hairstyles she's rocked.

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress has had long hair, chopped her hair into short bobs, and worn bangs in several different ways. She once even dyed her hair red! Bledel knew how to keep up with trends as an "it girl" of the Y2K era, and that was reflected in her hairstyles.

Like the other leading ladies of the "Gilmore Girls" franchise, Bledel has changed a lot since the year 2000, when the show debuted. And each one of her fabulous looks has been stylish and highlighted her natural beauty. It may not be the early aughts anymore, but we are still finding inspiration from Bledel!