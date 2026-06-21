Joan Collins And Her Husband Percy Gibson Have Quite The Sizable Age Gap

British actor and writer Joan Collins is living proof that it's never too late to give love a second, third, fourth, or even fifth try. Indeed, Collins has been married five times over the course of her more than 90 years of life. However, she definitely seems to have finally found the one with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The two wed in early 2002 and are still together as of 2026, having celebrated their 24th anniversary in lavish fashion.

As Collins previously wrote in a 2021 piece for The Telegraph marking her and Gibson's 19th anniversary, "I have been married four times before but this was a proper wedding, and it's been a proper marriage for 19 years — 19 very happy years." Even more impressive is the fact that Collins' fifth marriage to Gibson has been such a massive success despite the considerable age gap between them.

Collins was born in May of 1933, whereas Gibson was born in October of 1965, meaning there is a nearly 30-year age difference between the two. To put that in greater perspective, Collins would have been 68 going on 69 when she married Gibson in February of 2002, while Gibson himself would have only recently turned 36. Moreover, at the time of their 24th anniversary celebration in 2026, Collins and her husband were 92 and 60 years old, respectively. To be fair, though, Gibson reaching sexagenarian status did make the sizable age difference between him and his wife seem a lot less jarring. At any rate, Collins herself doesn't seem particularly bothered by the fact that she's old enough to be Gibson's mother.