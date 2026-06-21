Elvira Looks Different With Her Signature Look Stripped Bare
For a genre as gory and violent as horror, beauty plays a surprisingly vital role in its lexicon and imagery. While scream queens such as "Psycho" star Janet Leigh and "A Nightmare on Elm Street's" Heather Langenkamp exemplify the beauty and terror of being a Final Girl, iconic characters such as Cassandra Peterson's Elvira persona bring a wicked sensuality to the objects of fear themselves. The "Mistress of the Dark" was a character developed for KHJ-TV in Los Angeles, with "Elvira's Movie Macabre" airing its first episode shortly before Peterson's 30th birthday in September 1981.
The late-night horror feature series was a longstanding TV tradition, with Peterson hosting and providing commentary as Elvira on some of her favorite horror movies of all time, all while bringing a sultry yet devilishly sarcastic sense of humor to the role. The character was such a hit that movies such as "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" and "Elvira's Haunted Hills" were quickly greenlit for her to star in. However, it might shock you to know Peterson's natural look is nothing like her vampiric alter-ego.
In an article on Lithub, Peterson described how the inspiration for Elvira's iconic look came from another legendary horror staple, Morticia Addams. Robert Redding, an artist friend of Peterson's, took inspiration for Elvira's makeup from his research on Japanese Kabuki-style face-paint, while her teased black wig was a nod to The Ronnettes singer Ronnie Specter. Peterson's natural look, however, is strikingly different. Elvira swears by certain skincare products. Her perfectly clear, rosy skin glows under the heavy white costume makeup, and hidden under her over-the-top wig is a head of ginger curls (straightened in the righthand image of the actor at the 2006 Justice Ball).
Elvira's original look was supposed to be totally different
Whether in costume or not, it's clear that Cassandra Peterson is show-stoppingly beautiful. She made history as the youngest showgirl in Las Vegas after joining the production of "Viva Les Girls" at 17, pivoting to acting internationally after the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself Elvis Presley, who Elvira famously went out on a date with, advised her to expand her aspirations. When she was approached by KHJ-TV to star in a sequel series to 1955's short-lived "The Vampira Show," her original idea was far from the Morticia Addams-inspired look we know and love today.
In her Lithub article, Peterson described how they originally planned to model the host after '60s starlet Sharon Tate, "utiliz[ing] my own long, wavy, red locks and I would wear a pale pink tattered gown with 'dead-girl' makeup: pale face and lips and dark, sunken eyes." Tate's role in Roman Polanski's "The Fearless Vampire Killers" featured the typically blonde actor in a ginger wig, bringing a fresh approach to the well-worn vampire aesthetic. Ultimately, though, "That look didn't fly with the KHJ management at all," prompting Peterson to pivot to a more classic all-black.
Although the horror icon acknowledged being irritated by the shut-down, she ultimately embraced the finished product. Sadly, during a 2025 interview with Yahoo! Life, Peterson shared that her iconic plunging dress was being retired because, at 74 years old, "Nobody wants to see that." However, that by no means signals the end of Elvira herself (it's just uncomfortable, as she quipped to AP News) .