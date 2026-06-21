How Erin Moran's Happy Days Co-Stars Helped Her Through The Challenges Of Childhood Fame

The following article includes mentions of substance use.

"Happy Days" star Erin Moran won American hearts while playing Ron Howard's sister, Joanie Cunningham, on the hit sitcom for over a decade. She was just 13 years old when she started the show in 1974. Eventually, Joanie's love story with Scott Baio's character Chachi even inspired its own spin-off. But Moran's experience in Hollywood wasn't the '50s fairytale she was a part of on screen. In a 1983 interview (via The Guardian), the late actress said that as soon as she hit her mid-teens, "Happy Days" producers "suddenly wanted me to lose weight and become this sexy thing."

In a 2008 interview on "Today," when it was pointed out that she went through puberty in front of the country, Moran explained how she got through it. "It was so much fun with these guys," she said, referring to her co-stars. "They made it better, they made it easier. I loved it. I had such a good time."

She loved working on "Happy Days" so much that she didn't want to do the "Joanie Loves Chachi" spinoff because it was running at the same time as the original show, so it wouldn't include the same main cast. She returned to "Happy Days" for the final season after the spinoff aired just 17 episodes. Moran and other cast members had to come together again in 2010 to fight CBS in a lawsuit in which they claimed the company didn't pay them the merchandising money they were owed. Moran and her co-stars, including Marion Ross, Anson Williams, and Donny Most, were each awarded $65,000 in a settlement