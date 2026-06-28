Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Has Upheld This Tradition With Her Friends For Decades

Melinda French Gates has made a name for herself as a businesswoman and philanthropist, and she's also raised three kids. Even with all that she has going on, French Gates has made sure to make time for her female friends in an impressive show of work-life balance.

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2025, French Gates revealed one of her longtime habits: "For the past 30 years, I've kept a standing date on Monday mornings to go walking with three of my best friends." It sounds like she has made it a can't miss priority in her life. "We're strict about it," she explained. "If you're in town, you're there." Meeting up so often can help prevent a friendship from drifting apart.

It's not just that French Gates meets up with her friends; she also uses the walks for problem solving. "I call them my truth council, because we consult each other about almost every major decision in our lives," French Gates said. "That word truth is key. I have to be willing to tell them the truth about what I'm thinking and feeling. And then I know that they'll tell me the truth, even if it's a hard one I won't want to hear."