Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Has Upheld This Tradition With Her Friends For Decades
Melinda French Gates has made a name for herself as a businesswoman and philanthropist, and she's also raised three kids. Even with all that she has going on, French Gates has made sure to make time for her female friends in an impressive show of work-life balance.
In an interview with Marie Claire in 2025, French Gates revealed one of her longtime habits: "For the past 30 years, I've kept a standing date on Monday mornings to go walking with three of my best friends." It sounds like she has made it a can't miss priority in her life. "We're strict about it," she explained. "If you're in town, you're there." Meeting up so often can help prevent a friendship from drifting apart.
It's not just that French Gates meets up with her friends; she also uses the walks for problem solving. "I call them my truth council, because we consult each other about almost every major decision in our lives," French Gates said. "That word truth is key. I have to be willing to tell them the truth about what I'm thinking and feeling. And then I know that they'll tell me the truth, even if it's a hard one I won't want to hear."
Melinda French Gates understands the value of friendship
Melinda French Gates didn't specifically say that her "truth council" chimed in on what led to Melinda's divorce from Bill Gates, but given how often they meet and how close they are, it's possible it came up. Having a sounding board for your issues can help you move forward or think about things in a new way. If you're doing it on a walk, as Melinda does, you're getting some physical benefits too.
Melinda emphasized to Marie Claire the value that she sees in these friendships. "We all need people like that in our lives — people who know us deeply and will help us stay true to ourselves," she said. Having that kind of friendship group really resonated with people. In comments on Melinda's Instagram post about her "truth council," one person wrote: "the kind of girlfriends who truly know you and never judge? That's the kind of medicine the soul needs."
It can be hard to make friends as an adult, but as we see in Melinda's example, having friends that you can confide in and get help from can really help your life. If you already have a friend group like Melinda's, perhaps start making time for regular meet-ups where you can be open and talk about your lives. If you're looking for new friends try the 3:6 method to start building relationships that can help you navigate life's tough times.