What Really Led To Bill Gates' Divorce, According To Ex Wife Melissa

In one of the most high-profile divorces of 2021, billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates announced that they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage. When the pair went public with their decision to split, they released a joint statement which said, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage." In the actual divorce filing, however, Melinda called her marriage to Bill "irretrievably broken." This begs the question of what really led to the Gates' divorce, at least according to Melinda?

Since the initial split, more details have come to light regarding why Bill and Melinda Gates got divorced. In May 2021, a source told People that the two had been in the process of separating for a while, and were simply waiting for their oldest child to turn 18 to finally pull the trigger on their breakup. The source also stated that the divorce itself was the result of a "combo of things." Since then, Melinda has set the record straight about the end of her relationship with Bill, making it clear that it primarily came down to a lack of trust in their marriage. ""We were[ a famous married couple]. But I learned ... both partners have to be honest with one another," Melinda told "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert in April 2025, adding, "And if you can't, you can't have intimacy and you can't have trust. And so, in the end, I had to go."