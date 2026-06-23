Why Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel Ditched Hollywood After Renewed Success On The Handmaid's Tale

For over 20 years, Alexis Bledel was a constant in the movie and TV industry. She played one of the most iconic TV teenagers, Rory Gilmore, in "Gilmore Girls" for seven years, and was part of the cast of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Fans then got to see Bledel's stunning transformation into adult roles by playing Emily Malek in "The Handmaid's Tale." She received her first Emmy Award and was then nominated three more times after the win.

But in May 2022, Bledel suddenly left the show and Hollywood. "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support," Bledel said, referring to the showrunner, Bruce Miller, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Bledel never gave a specific reason for her departure, but Miller told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2022, "She made that decision completely on her own; it was a complicated time, and she let me know." In August 2022, reports surfaced that her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, had filed for divorce, ending Bledel and Kartheiser's eight years of marriage. Kartheiser also took a break from Hollywood after 2021, which would imply both parties took a step back to sort out their family life privately, including co-parenting their son.