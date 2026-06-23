Why Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel Ditched Hollywood After Renewed Success On The Handmaid's Tale
For over 20 years, Alexis Bledel was a constant in the movie and TV industry. She played one of the most iconic TV teenagers, Rory Gilmore, in "Gilmore Girls" for seven years, and was part of the cast of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Fans then got to see Bledel's stunning transformation into adult roles by playing Emily Malek in "The Handmaid's Tale." She received her first Emmy Award and was then nominated three more times after the win.
But in May 2022, Bledel suddenly left the show and Hollywood. "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support," Bledel said, referring to the showrunner, Bruce Miller, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.
Bledel never gave a specific reason for her departure, but Miller told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2022, "She made that decision completely on her own; it was a complicated time, and she let me know." In August 2022, reports surfaced that her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, had filed for divorce, ending Bledel and Kartheiser's eight years of marriage. Kartheiser also took a break from Hollywood after 2021, which would imply both parties took a step back to sort out their family life privately, including co-parenting their son.
Alexis Bledel returned to The Handmaid's Tale for the final season
Even before Alexis Bledel left "The Handmaid's Tale," she had spoken about reducing how much acting she would do after the birth of her son. "More than anything, I just think about what roles I take on, and make sure that it's really something that I feel passionate about if I'm going to leave home and go work," Bledel told Entertainment Tonight. It's one of the few comments she has made about motherhood, since she likes to keep her personal relationships private.
Emily was written off of "The Handmaid's Tale" rather than recast after Bledel left the series. Since then, Bledel has made a few rare public appearances, before making her major comeback with a cameo in "The Handmaid's Tale" series finale in 2025. "It felt right to bring closure to Emily's journey and offer the audience a sense of completion," Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025.
But the cameo was not a one-off return to acting. In 2026, she starred in "Ponderosa." The horror-comedy film premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June 2026, which Bledel attended to promote the movie. According to IMDB, Bledel was also set to star in "Joy Will Prevail," alongside "Flashdance" star Jennifer Beals and Oscar-nominated actor Griffin Dunne.