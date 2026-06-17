Lost Boys Star Corey Feldman's Rep Gives Health Update After Hospitalization: 'Doing Much Better'

Corey Feldman's health scare is officially behind him. The former '80s child star was rushed to the hospital immediately upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, June 15, 2026. Feldman found himself in the midst of a medical emergency while onboard his flight across the U.S. Fortunately, it has since been determined that the former child star's ailment was simply severe food poisoning. The 54-year-old actor best known for "The Lost Boys" spent the night in the hospital and underwent an MRI after his scary, mid-flight mystery illness took hold. However, the following day, Feldman's publicist confirmed to USA Today that he was "doing much better and is now out of the hospital," noting that it was "a really bad case of food poisoning."

In the statement, they also shared, "Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well wishes. He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything." Feldman's health issue notably occurred right in the midst of his big "Stand by Me" 40th anniversary tour. Just the day before his hospitalization, the actor hit The Chicago Theatre with pals Jerry O'Connell, who played Vern in "Stand by Me" and Wil Wheaton, who played Gordie, to celebrate the beloved film's anniversary.