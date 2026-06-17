Lost Boys Star Corey Feldman's Rep Gives Health Update After Hospitalization: 'Doing Much Better'
Corey Feldman's health scare is officially behind him. The former '80s child star was rushed to the hospital immediately upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, June 15, 2026. Feldman found himself in the midst of a medical emergency while onboard his flight across the U.S. Fortunately, it has since been determined that the former child star's ailment was simply severe food poisoning. The 54-year-old actor best known for "The Lost Boys" spent the night in the hospital and underwent an MRI after his scary, mid-flight mystery illness took hold. However, the following day, Feldman's publicist confirmed to USA Today that he was "doing much better and is now out of the hospital," noting that it was "a really bad case of food poisoning."
In the statement, they also shared, "Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well wishes. He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything." Feldman's health issue notably occurred right in the midst of his big "Stand by Me" 40th anniversary tour. Just the day before his hospitalization, the actor hit The Chicago Theatre with pals Jerry O'Connell, who played Vern in "Stand by Me" and Wil Wheaton, who played Gordie, to celebrate the beloved film's anniversary.
Corey Feldman isn't letting his hospitalization distract from his upcoming music release
Corey Feldman's sudden illness came at a very busy time in his life, but the eighties icon made it abundantly clear that he wasn't going to let it slow him down. The multi-talented star's forthcoming single "What Am I Here 4" is set to debut on June 22. But feeling under the weather didn't make Feldman miss a beat in terms of stirring up excitement for his new music. In fact, the very same night the "Stand By Me" star was released from the hospital, Feldman shared two videos teasing the new song on his Instagram Story.
Next month, the former child star has two shows scheduled in California to perform some of his upcoming music live for fans, which is sure to include "What Am I Here 4," too. "This song grabs you right where you want it to and doesn't let up," Feldman enthused about his latest release, adding, "There's a lot more to come. This is just the beginning," as reported by Morningstar. Now, with any luck, and much to his fans' relief, the "Lost Boys" star can put his health scare behind him and move on to much more exciting times.