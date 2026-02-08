Vern From Stand By Me Is Completely Unrecognizable Today

In 1986, Rob Reiner directed one of his best films, "Stand by Me." Itmade stars out of its young cast, which included River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Will Wheaton, and Jerry O'Connell. O'Connell, who was 12 at the time, plays a chubby kid named Vern. In the years after, his acting career took off, and the extra weight fell away. O'Connell transformed himself into a Hollywood hunk, and although he's still looking good in his 50s, he no longer resembles the boy with the fat cheeks from so long ago, joining the ranks of '80s child stars who are unrecognizable now.

O'Connell has aged naturally. In the late '90s, when he was starring in "Sliders" and "Scream 2," the actor was trim, sporting a thin face and impossibly high eyebrows. As he got older, O'Connell started aging naturally, with his hairline getting a little higher and the crows' feet around his eyes more noticeable. Now married to Rebecca Romijn, with whom he has twin daughters, he's hard to recognize as Vern today.

Xny/star Max/Getty

As O'Connell's face got a little wider and more stretched out than it used to be, it led to rumors that he might be yet another Hollywood star going under the knife. The actor addressed it in his usual light-hearted style in a 2021 Instagram post, which showed a before and after photo of him with two decades in between. O'Connell wrote, "Taken 20 years apart and Internet claiming I got plastic surgery. Have not (YET). Was just SUPER hung over on left."