8 Carrie Bradshaw Outfits That Made Her The Worst-Dressed Character On Sex And The City

Has there ever been a TV character with a more iconic wardrobe than Carrie Bradshaw? We sure can't think of one. Carrie, famously played by Sarah Jessica Parker, completely changed the game the moment the world first saw her tank top and tutu 'fit during the series' famous theme sequence. The unexpected ensemble set the tone for Carrie's style: bold, feminine, and with a mind of its own. She'd go on to wear some of television's most-remembered outfits — for better or worse.

In a series where their clothing was basically the fifth main character, all four of the leading ladies in "Sex and the City" committed a fashion crime or two. Yet, as the gal with the most penchant for taking risks, Carrie probably had the most standout style missteps, too. Some of Carrie's bad looks have gone down in history for their wild choices, while others may have become a distant memory for "Sex and the City" fans. Through it all, Carrie has proven that if you want to be a fashion icon, you have to get your hands dirty now and then. That means taking risks that don't always pay off. We've got Carrie's worst fashion moments from "Sex and the City" — from bras on the outside of her clothes to Oktoberfest-ready ensembles and everything in between.