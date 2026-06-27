8 Carrie Bradshaw Outfits That Made Her The Worst-Dressed Character On Sex And The City
Has there ever been a TV character with a more iconic wardrobe than Carrie Bradshaw? We sure can't think of one. Carrie, famously played by Sarah Jessica Parker, completely changed the game the moment the world first saw her tank top and tutu 'fit during the series' famous theme sequence. The unexpected ensemble set the tone for Carrie's style: bold, feminine, and with a mind of its own. She'd go on to wear some of television's most-remembered outfits — for better or worse.
In a series where their clothing was basically the fifth main character, all four of the leading ladies in "Sex and the City" committed a fashion crime or two. Yet, as the gal with the most penchant for taking risks, Carrie probably had the most standout style missteps, too. Some of Carrie's bad looks have gone down in history for their wild choices, while others may have become a distant memory for "Sex and the City" fans. Through it all, Carrie has proven that if you want to be a fashion icon, you have to get your hands dirty now and then. That means taking risks that don't always pay off. We've got Carrie's worst fashion moments from "Sex and the City" — from bras on the outside of her clothes to Oktoberfest-ready ensembles and everything in between.
Carrie's infamous mismatched board shorts was not the look of the summer
In an HBO Max interview, Sarah Jessica Parker took credit for one of her iconic looks – for better or worse. And let's just say, our girl was brave for that. The star said she aimed to emulate the surfer girl silhouette of the time.
It was clear that this look was going for effortless, beach-y vibes, but it looked more like she left her bathing suit at home and had to piece together a beach 'fit out of her friends' suitcases.
Carrie's bizarre belt placement defies all logic
Carrie Bradshaw was a trendsetter, and you can't be a trendsetter without trying styles that have simply never been done before. She went for a two-in-one in terms of fashion choices that had never been done before with this particular 'fit. She donned a belt across her bare midriff and what looked to be a tree branch in her hair. Both of these accessory choices went down in history as some of Carrie's weirder ideas, and they somehow managed to be part of the same ensemble.
When Carrie's bra was on the outside of her clothes for some reason
Underwear as outerwear has certainly been on-trend at times, but that usually involves lingerie-inspired looks, rather than a plain strapless bra stuck on the outside of a black tank top. This Season 4 fashion flop was truly strange. It looks like the bra may be built into the top, but that hardly makes the outfit less confusing. This particular bra looks exactly like the kind of basic undergarment you'd aim to keep covered up. With a bolder design, it might have made the look more palatable.
A clashing catastrophe, even for Sex and the City
Season 3 of "Sex and the City" gave us a real head-scratcher when Carrie Bradshaw paired pink and purple tie-dye capri pants with an abstract-printed pink and green top. Carrie loves a loud look, and we love her for it. Yet, this pants and top combination was more than loud; it was blatantly clashing. She committed even harder to the mess of colors and prints when she added a bright blue bandana on her head. It's hard to imagine what she was going for here.
Carrie's miniskirt that looked like it had a bunny tail
Whimsy is the key ingredient in some of Carrie Bradshaw's best outfit recipes. Unfortunately, whimsy isn't always a winner. If you felt personally victimized by this particular miniskirt, you are in good company among "Sex and the City" lovers.
If the lyrics to the classic ditty said, "Here comes Peter Cottontail, sporting his green metallic miniskirt," then the inspiration for this ensemble would've been clearer. As it is, though, the cloud of fluff on the back of this skirt had to be one of Carrie's most off-the-wall fashion statements.
The hills were alive with Carrie's costume-y look
Miranda Hobbes is certainly a good friend, but this had to be one of her most selfless acts of friendship: wearing a jacket with the hood up over a turtleneck and under a bucket hat so that Carrie Bradshaw wasn't the worst-dressed one at the picnic. Yet, Miranda's utterly distracting ensemble doesn't change the fact that Carrie wore full Oktoberfest garb for this day out in the park. This outfit looks like some kind of cosplay, and it's hard to understand why she's wearing it, at all.
A newsboy cap and tie made for an accessory overload
There's something about a newsboy cap and tie that just screams, "I am a fashion girlie, and I am not afraid of accessorizing."
There is probably a universe in which pairing these accessories together could work, but this black and gray ensemble just wasn't it. With these accessories together, however, it looked like Carrie Bradshaw was trying too hard to make an out-of-the-box outfit. That is a big no-no for fashionistas.
Carrie's ultimate laundry day look is something else
Knowing Carrie Bradshaw's taste in clothes, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that she committed two major fashion offenses involving a newsboy cap. Navy micro-shorts, a red and white printed tube top, a black jacket, open toe pumps, and a newsboy cap all together was certainly a choice. Carrie wore more than a few 'fits over the course of the series that perfectly mastered the unbothered, thrown-together, yet impossibly chic vibe that we're all hoping to pull off while running errands. Yet, this was clearly about five different looks mashed together.