The Best-Dressed Daytime TV Stars Who Are Currently On The Air

Because daytime TV stars are often asked to interview high-profile celebrities, they have to look the part. You can't show up for TV every day in sweats! While it seems difficult to find a variety of stylish outfits to wear every day, there are many daytime TV stars who go above and beyond and have made it to our best-dressed list.

For example, Gayle King's on-air outfits prove she's a daytime TV fashionista. Another style maven is Drew Barrymore whose outfits are so good we want to buy them ourselves! Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson are also great examples of daytime TV hosts with unique fashion choices who go out of their way to look good.

Some of these outfits are as effortless as they seem. Take Jenna Bush Hager, for example. In a February 2024 interview with In Style, Hager revealed that dressing for work on TV isn't much different from dressing for any other job. "I hate this about myself, but [I plan my outfits] last-minute, especially with the show, because it's my everyday," Hager told the outlet. Hager revealed that she doesn't use a stylist, adding, "but I am not one who puts a ton of thought into it." While sometimes Hager has worn inappropriate outfits, most of the time she looks great, just like these other daytime TV stars.