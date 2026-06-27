The Best-Dressed Daytime TV Stars Who Are Currently On The Air
Because daytime TV stars are often asked to interview high-profile celebrities, they have to look the part. You can't show up for TV every day in sweats! While it seems difficult to find a variety of stylish outfits to wear every day, there are many daytime TV stars who go above and beyond and have made it to our best-dressed list.
For example, Gayle King's on-air outfits prove she's a daytime TV fashionista. Another style maven is Drew Barrymore whose outfits are so good we want to buy them ourselves! Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson are also great examples of daytime TV hosts with unique fashion choices who go out of their way to look good.
Some of these outfits are as effortless as they seem. Take Jenna Bush Hager, for example. In a February 2024 interview with In Style, Hager revealed that dressing for work on TV isn't much different from dressing for any other job. "I hate this about myself, but [I plan my outfits] last-minute, especially with the show, because it's my everyday," Hager told the outlet. Hager revealed that she doesn't use a stylist, adding, "but I am not one who puts a ton of thought into it." While sometimes Hager has worn inappropriate outfits, most of the time she looks great, just like these other daytime TV stars.
Drew Barrymore is an expert at fashionable business casual
Watching just a few episodes of "The Drew Barrymore Show" is all you need to get a sense of host Drew Barrymore's fashion. She brings a feminine energy to her masculine style, with vests, blazers, pant suits, button-down shirts, matching sets, and even ties. Barrymore's fashionable business casual clothes are often in '70s-style prints, with lots of browns, maroons, and rust-colored hues. Her outfit from a May 2026 episode was a cute burgundy matching set with an oversized belt that cinched her waist and looked fabulous.
Kelly Clarkson loves patterns, prints and stripes
Kelly Clarkson is a pop star, but when she hosts "The Kelly Clarkson Show" during the day, she opts for bright colors, unique patterns, and prints in her style instead of a full glam look. This dress from a June 2026 episode of her show is a great example, as it is stylish with diagonal stripes of denim blue, white, and black, cinched together at the waist. No matter what her outfit of the day, she always looks so casual and confident — we love it!
Jennifer Hudson has a cool, colorful style
You never know what kind of outfit Jennifer Hudson will wear on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," but you can bet she will always deliver with a bold, colorful look. In a May 2025 episode of her daytime TV show, she wore a pretty lavender top underneath a pale blue pantsuit, complete with an oversized blazer and wide-legged pants. Metallic purple heels complemented the stylish look and had us reaching for our pastels ASAP.
Jenna Bush Hager is the queen of cute dresses
As the co-host of "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," Jenna Bush Hager generally seems to have fun on daytime TV. Often, her bright, bubbly style is matched only by her fashion choices, like this green-and-white checkered sundress that she wore on an April 2026 episode of her show. With her layered necklaces and matching bracelets, Hager looked so cute. And if you need more inspiration, a quick scroll through her Instagram will give you a glimpse of some of the fabulous dresses and outfits she wears on "Today."
Tamron Hall has a chic and sophisticated style
Tamron Hall has such a flair for style on her "Tamron Hall Show" that she has a whole section of her website dedicated to the clothes she wears. One example of her sophisticated look occurred on a May 2026 episode of her show, where she wore a chi white button-down dress with a slit in the front to show off her toned legs. She paired this look with gold, dangly earrings that added to the glam.
Gayle King is the iconic fashionista of morning TV
You can count on Gayle King to serve the best 'fits on daytime TV. King, who has co-hosted "CBS Mornings" since 2012, tends to wear pops of color, like this bold red dress on a May 2026 episode of the show. This dress is just one example of her sense of style — she's worn every color under the sun while on air, giving viewers inspiration for every day of the year.