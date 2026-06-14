Gayle King's On-Air Outfits Prove She's A Daytime TV Fashionista
Gayle King might be popular for her Emmy award-winning work as an anchor for CBS, but she also gets plenty of attention for her looks. King is constantly being mistaken for former "Today" anchor Hoda Kotb, despite both ladies working at different stations throughout their careers. Aside from comparisons to other TV personalities, King knows how to capture an audience's attention with her style. She celebrated working at CBS for a decade in 2022 by wearing a yellow and white dress that she wore every year before to commemorate her work anniversary. King not only used her dress to communicate a fondness for her job at CBS, but she also demonstrated what it looks like to age with grace.
As King got further along in her TV career and grew her net worth, it's no surprise that she learned which clothing items are the most flattering to wear on air. Here's a look at the colorful dresses and fabulous accessories that make her a daytime fashionista.
Gayle King was radiant in this short-sleeved dress
In February 2025, Gayle King and her co-hosts interviewed "Call Her Daddy" podcaster Alex Cooper on "CBS Mornings." King looked stunning in a short-sleeved red dress with shoulder pads. The bright hue made the anchor look radiant, and her super-tall heels were a statement piece. King asking Cooper a candidly sexual question turned the segment into one of her most of uncomfortable interviews on "CBS Mornings." However, the long-time CBS anchor's vibrant dress made her appearance just as memorable as the shocking question.
She looked great in yellow at the We Love NYC concert
Gayle King hosted the We Love NYC concert in August 2021. She wore a sleeveless yellow dress with a flowing skirt and pleated lines going down the sides. The brightness of the dress matched the summer season, and it made King look great. Although the inclement weather led to concert getting canceled midway through, the outdoor event gave King an opportunity to wear something without sleeves on the job, which worked in her favor. The dress showed off her toned arms, and her skin was glowing. King also expertly incorporated yellow and green in her jewelry to complement the dress.
Gayle King has kept an eye on popular trends
Although most public figures work with a stylist, Gayle King occasionally selects her on-air outfits. The anchor's great fashion sense probably comes from this independence as well as keeping an eye on popular trends. In May 2026, King wore a stunning green cowl neck dress on "CBS Mornings." Cowl neck tops and dresses dominated 2023 and 2024 fashion shows, and they continued to be popular afterward. The lower neckline gave King room to layer two necklaces with a sun and heart pendant, respectively. She also wore matching green shoes to tie the whole fantastic look together.
She has a thing for cool patterns, too
Usually, Gayle King's dresses are one color with a specific neckline or overall silhouette, but the anchor has also gravitated toward patterned dresses. She wore a lovely white and blue dress by Hanifa on "CBS Mornings" in January 2023. The indie designer dress was mostly white with a blue-to-white ombré on the sleeves and down the sides. It paired well with King's glasses, which appeared to have a light blue tint on the transparent frames. She didn't add any necklaces to the overall look, but it allowed the beauty of the dress to stand on its own.
Gayle King had the right accessories for this color block dress
In January 2025, Gayle King and co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson interviewed Ms. Rachel on "CBS Mornings." King wore a burgundy color block dress with tan and purple on the skirt, standing out in the sea of navy and gray suits. The anchor layered gold pendant and chain necklaces, which complemented the tan part of her dress. Her purple heels also went well with the overall look. While the pops of color made the dress stand out on its own, King had the right shoes and accessories to make it stunning.
The collar on this dress had an intricate design
Gayle King dressed to impress when she interviewed Vogue's former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in September 2022. The "CBS Mornings" anchor wore a light green dress with an intricate structure along the neck. Pleated collars formed the deep V-shaped neckline, and fabric from over the shoulders criss-crossed the collar to surround the sides and back of King's neck. She finished off the look with a dainty silver necklace featuring a heart-shaped pendant. The color of the anchor's outfit complemented her skin tone very well, but the dress didn't distract from her work.
Gayle King's outfit looked similar to a trend that would last beyond the 2010s
In December 2019, Gayle King and co-hosts Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil discussed Donald Trump's impeachment trial during his first presidency. She wore a light gray sweater dress and matching purple accessories, including a belt and chunky bracelets. The figure-hugging outfit was elegant and even complemented Dokoupil's dark gray suit and spotted purple tie. Her dress also looked similar to the off-the-shoulder trend that would stay popular into the 2020s. Even though King's shoulders were completely covered, the wide neckline nearly had that same visual effect.