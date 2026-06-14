Gayle King's On-Air Outfits Prove She's A Daytime TV Fashionista

Gayle King might be popular for her Emmy award-winning work as an anchor for CBS, but she also gets plenty of attention for her looks. King is constantly being mistaken for former "Today" anchor Hoda Kotb, despite both ladies working at different stations throughout their careers. Aside from comparisons to other TV personalities, King knows how to capture an audience's attention with her style. She celebrated working at CBS for a decade in 2022 by wearing a yellow and white dress that she wore every year before to commemorate her work anniversary. King not only used her dress to communicate a fondness for her job at CBS, but she also demonstrated what it looks like to age with grace.

As King got further along in her TV career and grew her net worth, it's no surprise that she learned which clothing items are the most flattering to wear on air. Here's a look at the colorful dresses and fabulous accessories that make her a daytime fashionista.