Eddie Fisher's Son Said He 'Ruined His Career' By Leaving Ex-Wife Debbie Reynolds For Liz Taylor

From the outside, the marriage of crooner Eddie Fisher and actor Debbie Reynolds seemed like a modern day fairy tale. The two exchanged nuptials in 1955, becoming one of Hollywood's biggest couples. And, adding to the sense of fantasy, Fisher and Reynolds were best pals with another hot couple, Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd. In 1957, when Taylor and Todd tied the knot, Reynolds served as the maid of honor, and Fisher the best man. Within a year, both couples would be torn apart by tragedy and lies. As Todd Fisher explained to Yahoo!, it would derail his dad's future in Hollywood, saying, "It literally ruined his career. I mean, it just wiped him out."

The collapse of Reynolds and Fisher's marriage started in March 1958 when Todd was flying in his private plane, the "Lucky Liz," with three other men when the aircraft went down just outside of Grants, New Mexico, killing everyone onboard. Taylor was devastated, and turned to Reynolds and Fisher for emotional support. For Fisher and Taylor, that support turned into a romance, leaving Reynolds broken-hearted as she lost her husband and her best friend. To the outside world, Fisher's actions were unforgivable, and his career suffered for it. Before the affair, Fisher was as big as Frank Sinatra, but in 1959, the same year Fisher and Taylor married, the singer was dropped by his record label, RCA Victor.