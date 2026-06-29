9 Outfits From The Nanny That Cemented Fran Fine As A TV Fashion Icon

She was the lady in red when everybody else was wearing tan and for six seasons, Fran Fine charmed both the Sheffield family and millions of viewers. "The Nanny" cast may be unrecognizable now (as one might expect after 30+ years), but the show is remains imprinted in our collective memory — particularly Fran's signature style.

As Nanny Fine, "the flashy girl from Flushing," Fran Drescher wore ensembles featuring every conceivable color and design under the sun. Fran favored mini-dresses and tights, but she was equally likely to show up in unique gowns, patterned jeans, suit sets, two-piece ensembles, and other quirky items (often within the same episode!). Naturally, Fran's super-teased cascade of hair always finished the look. The contrast between Fran's attention-getting clothing and the staid look of her employer, Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), and his family provided many of the laughs in this fish-out-of-water comedy.

Before you dismiss Fran Fine's wardrobe as being tacky or garish, though, consider this: Many of Drescher's outfits were created by top designers such as Todd Oldham, Vivienne Westwood, Betsey Johnson, Moschino, and Dolce & Gabbana. Many of the pieces appeared on the runway or on fellow celebrities either before or after the actor wore them on the set, making the titular nanny a genuine fashion icon. You rarely see Fran Drescher in Hollywood anymore, as she's become more selective about her acting projects and until recently, she was busy as the president of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union. But thanks to her talents and her styling team, her most famous role will always be adored by fans everywhere. For your nostalgic enjoyment, here are some of her finest fashion moments.