Why You Rarely See Fran Drescher In Hollywood Anymore

Actor Fran Drescher made a name for herself when she starred in the iconic 1990s sitcom "The Nanny." She played the lead role of Fran Fine, a Queens native who unexpectedly gets a job as a nanny for a widower and his three kids. Overtime, Drescher's character and her boss, Mr. Sheffield, fall in love. The show ran for six seasons and won 12 Emmy nominations and one Emmy, with two nominations for Drescher. Her work didn't stop there.

After her time on "The Nanny," Drescher starred in additional sitcoms like "Living with Fran" and "Happily Divorced." She tried her hand in voice acting for the animated film series "Hotel Transylvania," acted in movies like "The Hollywood Knights." She dabbled in live performance as well when she took a role on Broadway in 2014.

Unlike in the early days of her career when she accepted any role she could get, she's been much more selective, and as a result her name appears less often on cast lists. This step away from the limelight was intentional on Drescher's part.