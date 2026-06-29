The Dutton Ranch Storyline That Annette Bening 'Loved' Being Part Of

The "Yellowstone" series kickstarted a number of spinoff series, including "Dutton Ranch," which is all about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's new lives in Texas. Played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, Beth and Rip had a tumultuous time finding their way to each other romantically when they were on "Yellowstone." Now they're a united front against the challenges of the Lone Star State. One such challenge comes in the form of the Jackson family, led by matriarch Beulah Jackson, played by the talented Annette Bening. While much of "Dutton Ranch" is centered around Beth and Rip, we also get to know Beulah and some of her own — at times tragic — backstory, including a romantic history with the local veterinarian Everett McKinney, played by Ed Harris. The two characters seem to have some complicated and layered feelings towards each other, and that's a part of the show that Bening is a big fan of.

In a conversation with People about "Dutton Ranch," Bening said of the "will they, won't they" aspect to Beulah's relationship with Harris' character: "I love that storyline. We had romance when we were very young, and then we had another rekindling, maybe 15, 20 years ago."

There's a sense of it being a true-to-life situation. As Bening put it for People, "I get to play a woman who's still fighting for romance and connection and feeling this sense of aloneness — I know a lot of women at my stage in life feel this."