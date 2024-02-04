Meet Annette Bening And Warren Beatty's Four Children

There once was a time when Warren Beatty was considered an indefatigable bachelor, incapable of settling down with one woman and starting a family. Linked with everyone from tragic figure Natalie Wood to Annie Hall herself, aka Diana Keaton, Warren even had a fling with former first lady Jackie Kennedy. That all changed, however, when he met fellow actor Annette Bening in 1990. At the age of 54, the avowed lothario became a father for the first time when he and Bening welcomed their first son, Stephen Ira Beatty, in 1991. With an age gap of 21 years and a union that's lasted over a quarter of a century, Beatty and Bening's marriage is among the most successful age-gap relationships in Hollywood.

The couple soon welcomed three more children together — Benjamin, Isabel, and Ella Beatty — with reformed bad boy Warren Beatty settling comfortably into domestic life. "I always felt I wasn't trying to avoid marriage," he explained on "Today." "I was trying to avoid divorce. ... The most important thing that's ever happened — the best thing that's ever happened to me — was Annette and having four kids."

Though having two super successful parents carries its own inherent career and lifestyle benefits, the Beatty kids are more than mere nepo babies. The quartet are making their own mark on the world, from activism to pursuing acting careers on their own terms. Let's meet Annette Bening and Warren Beatty's four children.