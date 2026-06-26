New William Shatner Pic Proves The 1960s Heartthrob Is Aging Like Fine Wine

William Shatner was arguably one of the biggest celebrity heartthrobs of the 1960s, owing largely to his time exploring strange new worlds in the 23rd century as Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek" television series. Decades later, Shatner got the opportunity to travel to space for real (well, the edge of space, anyway). But at the rate he's going, the iconic actor might just live to see the actual 2200s. A recent photo of the Canadian star proves he's aging like fine wine (or, perhaps, Klingon bloodwine, if you'd prefer), with impressed netizens remarking on just how good he looks for his considerable age.

On June 21, 2026, Shatner marked Father's Day by posting the above photo, which was taken by his daughter, Lisabeth Shatner, on his official Instagram account. "There's nothing like celebrating Father's Day with your children, grand kids and great grandsons! I hope you all had a wonderful day. My best, Bill," he captioned it. In response, several fans in the comments section took the time to shout out the actor's appearance and youthful demeanor. "How does Bill look 20 years younger than he is?" one user wrote. Funnily enough, another seemed to have the answer: "Young at heart. That's the secret."