New William Shatner Pic Proves The 1960s Heartthrob Is Aging Like Fine Wine
William Shatner was arguably one of the biggest celebrity heartthrobs of the 1960s, owing largely to his time exploring strange new worlds in the 23rd century as Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek" television series. Decades later, Shatner got the opportunity to travel to space for real (well, the edge of space, anyway). But at the rate he's going, the iconic actor might just live to see the actual 2200s. A recent photo of the Canadian star proves he's aging like fine wine (or, perhaps, Klingon bloodwine, if you'd prefer), with impressed netizens remarking on just how good he looks for his considerable age.
On June 21, 2026, Shatner marked Father's Day by posting the above photo, which was taken by his daughter, Lisabeth Shatner, on his official Instagram account. "There's nothing like celebrating Father's Day with your children, grand kids and great grandsons! I hope you all had a wonderful day. My best, Bill," he captioned it. In response, several fans in the comments section took the time to shout out the actor's appearance and youthful demeanor. "How does Bill look 20 years younger than he is?" one user wrote. Funnily enough, another seemed to have the answer: "Young at heart. That's the secret."
Star Trek turns 60 as William Shatner nears 100 (not that he feels that old)
In 2026, both William Shatner and the franchise that made him a star marked significant milestones. In March, the beloved actor celebrated his 95th birthday. Additionally, "Star Trek" will officially celebrate 60 years on the air at the end of the summer, as the seminal sci-fi series initially premiered on NBC in September 1966. Of course, during an April 2026 interview with E! News, Shatner made it abundantly clear that he certainly doesn't feel 95. "I don't know what 95 feels like," the actor shrugged. "Except, every time I hear the number 95, I go, 'Who?! Who?! Who's 95 here?!'" The prolific performer went on to attribute his youthful energy to living a healthy lifestyle. Still, it isn't lost on the "Star Trek" star that he's getting older, especially given the health struggles Shatner has faced.
But the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise definitely isn't going down without a fight. "I love life. I don't want to leave it. I don't want to go," Shatner enthused during a March 2026 convention appearance (via Reddit). "This is great! As painful as life is a lot of the time, you're alive, you're feeling," he continued, before concluding simply, "I don't wanna die, but I'm gonna die." At the time of writing, Shater is one of only three members of the main cast of "Star Trek: The Original Series" who are fortunately still with us, the other two being George Takei and Walter Koenig, who played Hikaru Sulu and Pavel Chekov, respectively. Currently, Takei and Koenig are both an impressive 89 years old (Takei more recently so), with the latter's 90th birthday notably coming up fast, in September 2026.