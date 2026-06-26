How Don't Worry Darling Director Olivia Wilde Got Her Big Break

Welcome to The Big Break, a column where The List staff looks back at how this week's headline-grabbing star made their claim to fame.

The internet is buzzing about Olivia Wilde after the director finally opened up about all the drama surrounding her 2022 film "Don't Worry Darling." In her June 24 interview with The Cut, Wilde explained that the wild rumors surrounding her and the film's cast simply weren't true. "I have never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set. I wanted to be like, 'None of this is true,'" she said. After all the gossip surrounding her film, Wilde admits that working in Hollywood "has robbed me of my naïveté for sure."

Of course, directing the highly talked-about thriller was far from Wilde's introduction to working in Hollywood. Most of us knew her from her acting days before her directorial debut, "Booksmart," in 2019. Her breakout role came 15 years earlier. Plenty of folks likely know Wilde best for her run on the popular medical drama "House," while others may recognize her from "Tron: Legacy," "Drinking Buddies," or "Vinyl." Over time, many have likely forgotten that Wilde was part of the cast of "The O.C." Playing Alex Kelly on the beloved series skyrocketed her to stardom and paved the way for her future as a movie star and well-known director.