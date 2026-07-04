Quentin Tarantino Lauds This '60s Classic For Influencing His Work

Finding a movie Quentin Tarantino hasn't watched is challenging enough to be its own game show. Watching him talk about this passion, you realize cinema isn't so much a pastime for him as it is a lifelong field of study. Who could forget the time he sat down blindfolded on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2021 and was fed the strange plot points from movies most people haven't even heard of? Tarantino rattled off their names, their directors, and the kind of trivia you won't even find on IMDb.

Yes, Tarantino knows movies, yet when you ask him about the one that shaped him most, the Oscar-winning filmmaker doesn't reach for a French New Wave feature or an Eastern martial arts obscurity. He lands on a film almost everyone has either seen or heard of before: Sergio Leone's timeless 1966 classic, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," which is also one of Clint Eastwood's greatest hits.

Tarantino has spoken about his love for the Western flick repeatedly over the past three decades. In 2002, he put it at the very top of his list for the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound poll. A decade's time certainly didn't change his opinion — when asked during a 2012 interview on SiriusXM about movies from his youth that influenced his own work the most, he immediately picked "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" (along with Mario Bava's "Black Sabbath" and Charles Barton's "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein." At a 2014 special screening of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" at Cannes to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Tarantino even referred to Leone's film as "the greatest achievement in the history of cinema" (per The Telegraph).