Clint Eastwood Has Officially Retired: A Look Back At His Greatest Hits
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The Man with No Name. Dirty Harry. The Stranger. Frankie Dunn. These are some of the iconic movie characters that come to mind when you think of veteran actor, director, producer, and musician Clint Eastwood.
The entertainment giant has been active in the industry since the 1950s and has nabbed five Academy Awards, including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and five Golden Globes, including the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement and a Henrietta Award both given by the Golden Globes. But in June 2026, news of his retirement came to light. Speaking about his father to the France 3 TV channel, Clint Eastwood's son announced he had retired from acting.
Born in 1930, the Hollywood icon collaborated with numerous celebrated performers, producers, and directors. Not everybody in the industry likes him (he does have a shady side), but many admire him. Morgan Freeman considers him a multitalented friend. Quentin Tarantino once stated he was impressed with his lifelong relationship with the Warner Brothers family. Meryl Streep joked about his overly relaxed approach on the set of "The Bridges of Madison County." And Matt Damon was grateful for his guidance during the filming of "Invictus" and "Hereafter." With his legacy duly secured, the entertainment legend can now enjoy his time away from the spotlight, and Clint Eastwood's large family can spend his final years celebrating the remarkable life and career he's built.
The Western TV show Rawhide was Clint Eastwood's breakout role
Clint Eastwood made next to nothing when he first began acting, and remained relatively unknown for years. That changed the day he was accidentally cast as Rowdy Yates in the Western epic TV series "Rawhide." "I was visiting a friend at CBS, and an executive saw me drinking coffee in the cafeteria and came over and asked me to test," the actor recalled for "Clint Eastwood: Interviews (Conversations with Filmmakers Series)." "It was a fluke." For eight seasons, his charismatic character matured from an impulsive, rugged cowboy to a reliable cattle trail leader.
Created by Charles Marquis Warren, the show ran from 1959 until 1965 across 217 episodes, and earned five Western Heritage awards. Viewers enjoyed those scenic but challenging cattle drives and sang along the catchy theme song performed by Frankie Laine. As for the rest of the cast, it included Eric Fleming as trail boss Gil Favor, Steve Raines as drover Jim Quince, and Paul Brinegar as Wishbone, the cook.
Clint Eastwood helped popularize Spaghetti Westerns in the 1960s
Six years into "Rawhide," Clint Eastwood was feeling exhausted. He also needed a change of scenery, so he took a break from the hit show and traveled to Spain. There, he accepted a role that would land him two more in the so-called "Dollars Trilogy." Directed by Sergio Leone, these iconic films were titled "A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More," and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." Eastwood portrayed the mysterious and morally gray Man with No Name (sometimes nicknamed Blondie or Manco). Draped in a poncho and smoking a cigarillo, his character made questionable alliances for money, but was soft enough to save mistreated women and pet stray cats. He had officially become Hollywood's most iconic cowboy, although Clint Eastwood's allergy to horses will forever change how we view his Western dramas.
This unofficial trilogy (the stories aren't connected but share similarities) was made between 1964 and 1966 and became an international success. It starred several household names in the Spaghetti Western sphere, such as Gian Maria Volontè, Eli Wallach, and Lee Van Cleef. Unlike Hollywood Westerns, this European subgenre operated on a small budget and featured charismatic anti-heroes, psychotic villains, and excessive violence. In fact, Clint Eastwood saved Eli Wallach's life on set during a scene involving pyrotechnics.
Clint Eastwood aced the vengeful gunslinger in three classics
Clint Eastwood's career spanned many genres, but especially Western and action movies. The characters he portrayed were rarely one-dimensional and often had a gripping backstory that justified their gritty actions. His revenge storylines, for one, often concluded in a fitting and poetic manner.
The 1968 hit "Hang 'Em High" is a prime example. Directed by Ted Post, it stars Eastwood as Jed Cooper, who survives a lynching and becomes a lawman to hunt down the perpetrators. It also features Inger Stevens, Pat Hingle, and Ed Begley. Then, in 1973, Eastwood helmed and starred in "High Plains Drifter" for Malpaso Company (his own production business) and Universal Pictures. This gripping, dark Western features him as The Stranger who exacts revenge on an entire corrupt mining town.
Fast-forward to 1976. The actor directed and played the lead in "The Outlaw Josey Wales," which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Score. In this story, a heartbroken Missouri farmer pursues a band of renegade soldiers for murdering his wife and won.
The iconic Inspector Harry Callahan was a role Clint Eastwood played five times
Did you know that Clint Eastwood turned down leading roles like Benjamin Willard in the epic war film "Apocalypse Now?" Fortunately, in the 1970s and '80s, he said yes not to one, but five acclaimed films starring him as the iconic Inspector Harry Callahan. This irreverent character quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon, delighting fans with memorable lines like, "Go ahead. Make my day," and "You've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do you, punk?" The actor found him fascinating, too. "I was always intrigued by this guy who was frustrated by not being able to solve problems due to the obstacles put up by society itself," he told The Wall Street Journal in 2011.
Four of these movies earned Saturn Award nominations. The first installment, "Dirty Harry," sees the tough inspector hunt down a killer nicknamed Scorpio. The second, titled "Magnum Force," tackles vigilante police officers, while "The Enforcer" pits the lead against a terrorist organization composed of Vietnam veterans. In "Sudden Impact," Callahan helps a woman catch her and her sister's aggressors. Finally, in "The Dead Pool," he finds himself the target of a twisted killing contest.
At the 1993 and 2005 Oscars, Clint Eastwood won twice
"Unforgiven" (1992) and "Million Dollar Baby" (2004) are considered Clint Eastwood and his Malpaso Productions' most internationally acclaimed films. They were massive box-office hits that earned him, the cast, and the crew multiple honors. Based on a screenplay by David Webb Peoples, "Unforgiven" is a revenge revisionist Western featuring Eastwood as William Munny, Gene Hackman as Sheriff Daggett, Morgan Freeman as Ned Logan, Richard Harris as English Bob, and Frances Fisher as Strawberry Alice. Roger Ebert found the film refreshing and called Eastwood "the leading actor-director of his generation." It nabbed Oscars for Best Picture, Director, Film Editing, and Supporting Actor (for Hackman). The latter also won a Golden Globe for his role, while Eastwood was recognized for Best Director, and took another Oscar home for Best Picture.
As for "Million Dollar Baby," it stars Hilary Swank as determined boxer Maggie Fitzgerald, and Eastwood as Frankie Dunn, her reluctant coach. Among many other accolades, this movie won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. Eastwood took home two awards that night for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Achievement in Directing.
In the Line of Fire earned Clint Eastwood wide acclaim
Clint Eastwood is a versatile performer. He didn't just play mysterious gunslingers, confident lovers, and vengeful anti-heroes. Not all his characters were ill-tempered and foul-mouthed. The 1993 political thriller hit "In the Line of Fire" is a prime example. Helmed by Wolfgang Petersen, it stars Eastwood as Secret Service Agent Frank Horrigan, Rene Russo as Agent Lilly Raines, Dylan McDermott as Agent Al D'Andrea, and John Malkovich as Mitch Leary and his multiple alter egos.
This Oscar-nominated film earned Eastwood a Jupiter Award for Best International Actor. He broke his usual persona by portraying a vulnerable, guilt-ridden veteran agent who failed to prevent President John F. Kennedy's assassination 30 years earlier. Roger Ebert, for one, praised the movie's realism, especially Horrigan's conversations with Raines. Fun fact: Eastwood wasn't the first choice for the leading role. Robert Redford, Sean Connery, and Tommy Lee Jones were among the big names considered.
Clint Eastwood's most famous romantic role was opposite Meryl Streep
Clint Eastwood's most celebrated romantic role is the soulful, nomadic photojournalist Robert Kincaid in his 1995 drama film "The Bridges of Madison County." Based on a bestselling novel by Robert James Waller and set in rural Iowa, it also featured Meryl Streep as Francesca Johnson, a dignified but conflicted World War II bride from Italy. Fun fact: When he first read the book, Eastwood wasn't very impressed and thought the story should have focused more on Francesca and her inner turmoil. So, he opted for the latter angle instead.
The leads' chemistry was widely applauded and earned them several honors. As for the picture, it was nominated for both a César Award and a Golden Globe. Among other accolades, it was bestowed a Best Foreign Film nod at Spain's Fotogramas de Plata, a Blue Ribbon Award, and a Readers' Choice Award. Plus, Eastwood won Best Foreign Language Film Director at Japan's Kinema Junpo Awards.
Clint Eastwood's compositions and songs earned him awards and nominations
Clint Eastwood isn't just a prolific actor, director, and producer. He's also an accomplished singer, composer, and jazz pianist. In fact, jazz artist Diana Krall's "Why Should I Care" hit, which she performed for his 1999 thriller movie "True Crime," was co-written by him. If you're curious about his earlier work, Clint Eastwood's '60s singles, including "Cowboy Wedding Song," "Sierra Nevada," and "Along the Santa Fe Trail," have been remastered.
His compositions for "Million Dollar Baby," a box-office hit that was met with wide critical acclaim, earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Score Soundtrack Album. Then, the titular song from the 2007 film "Grace Is Gone" received both a Satellite Award and a Golden Globe nomination. His closing-credits theme for "Gran Torino," which he co-wrote and performed, was also nominated for a Golden Globe. As for his score for his 2008 crime drama film "Changeling," it earned the star a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score as well as a Critics' Choice nomination for Best Composer.
The Mule in 2018 was Clint Eastwood's last commercial hit
Clint Eastwood's "The Mule" was a major box-office hit. This gripping crime drama film grossed around $174.8 million worldwide against a budget of $50 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Plus, it was nominated for several Golden Trailer and Kinema Junpo Awards.
Directed and co-produced by Eastwood, "The Mule" starred him as Earl Stone, an elderly drug mule. The character was based on a Robin Hood-like World War II veteran called Leo Sharp, who trafficked cocaine for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel. He was caught in 2011. As Eastwood told USA Today in December 2018, this character "got complications, just like everybody does in real life." He added, "Sometimes people wander astray and then they try to reinstate feelings, and it's very difficult." The cast also featured Bradley Cooper as DEA Agent Colin Bates, Laurence Fishburne as his supervisor, and Taissa Farmiga as Ginny.
Between 1971 and 2024, Clint Eastwood helmed almost 60 movies as a filmmaker
Clint Eastwood may be a decorated actor and music composer, but he's also an experienced filmmaker, producing and directing almost 60 projects across film, documentary, and TV. These works spanned various genres, from westerns and crime thrillers to romance dramas and police procedurals. Plus, Eastwood isn't afraid of taking risks, as his crew members and casting choices include both veteran and fresh talent.
His most notable filmmaking credits include 1985's "Pale Rider," which starred Eastwood as a preacher protecting gold miners, and earned him a Palme d'Or nomination. "A Perfect World" from 1993, which featured Kevin Costner as an escaped convict and Laura Dern as a criminologist, nabbed Best Picture from Spain's Girona Film Critics. As for the impressive cast of 2003's Oscar-winning "Mystic River," it included Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Laurence Fishburne, and Laura Linney. In 2024, Eastwood made the legal thriller movie "Juror #2," which featured Nicholas Hoult as a journalist on jury duty and earned four awards.