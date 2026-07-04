The Royals Have Their Own Private Swimming Pool & Of Course It Has Plenty Of Rules

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If you've ever been to a public swimming pool, you'll know that there are several rules you're expected to abide by: no running by the pool, no diving in the shallow end, and so on. However, one thing you're almost certainly not going to see at your local public pool is a member of England's royal family. Indeed, it should come as no surprise at all that the royals have their own private, hidden pool at Buckingham Palace, where a number of former, current, and future monarchs first learned to swim. Granted, a lot of families own pools — even if it's a lot less common in the U.K. than it is in the U.S. In typical royal fashion, though, the one at Buckingham Palace has some very specific rules and protocols associated with it.

For years, the main rule surrounding the hidden pool at Buckingham Palace was that only royals were allowed to swim in it, while palace staff members were not. According to late author Edna Healey in her book "The Queen's House: A Social History of Buckingham Palace," King George VI — father of Queen Elizabeth II — had the pool built in the late 1930s so his daughter could have a private place to learn to swim, far from the prying eyes of the media. This evidently paid off, given that swimming was one of Queen Elizabeth's lesser-known talents in her youth.

Ironically, it was Elizabeth herself who eventually went back on her father's decree by allowing her staff to hop on in, as it were. Once again, though, this is the royal family we're talking about. So, there are still rules to be followed, even if other rules are technically being broken.