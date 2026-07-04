The Actor From The Nanny Who Became A Survivor Fan Favorite
Despite only appearing in two episodes out of more than 140, Danny Imperiali may very well be one of the single most important characters in the hit CBS sitcom "The Nanny." After all, he was important enough to technically be mentioned in every single episode. "She was working in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens, 'til her boyfriend kicked her out in one of those crushing scenes," goes the show's famous opening sequence, of the iconic "Nanny" herself, Fran Fine, played by Fran Drescher. The boyfriend in question? Yep, Danny. Once again, though, Fran's ex only physically appeared twice across the entire series — first in the 1993 premiere, and again in the penultimate episode of Season 1.
In both instances, he was played by actor Jonathan Penner, who later found greater fame as a fan-favorite contestant on "Survivor." Penner competed on the long-running reality show on three separate occasions. First, he appeared on Season 13, in 2006, followed by Season 16 in 2008, and finally Season 25 in 2012. Granted, the "Nanny" star never got especially close to winning, finishing in 7th place in both 2006 and 2012, and in 15th place in 2008 after having to be medically evacuated. However, while Penner may not have necessarily been the strongest (or luckiest) competitor, he was certainly entertaining.
The star's quick wit and charmingly abrasive personality — which often manifested in the form of clashes with "Survivor" host Jeff Probst — endeared him to audiences all over the world. In a February 2026 Reddit thread, one "Survivor" fan even declared Penner to be a "top 5 all-time player," elaborating, "He's not very good at the game, but is very naturally funny, and just seems like an overall decent dude." Danny Imperiali, eat your heart out.
Jonathan Penner's fondest memory from Survivor will melt your heart
Though Danny Imperiali and Fran Fine were obviously not meant to be, Jonathan Penner did find lasting love in real life. In 1991, he married film director Stacy Title. Just 30 years later, however, in January 2021, the "Survivor" favorite shared the heartbreaking news that Title had passed away at the age of 56 after being diagnosed with ALS four years earlier. It's unsurprising, then, that one of Penner's fondest memories from his time on the hit reality show has nothing to do with anything pertaining to the actual competition, and everything to do with quality time spent with Title while filming the 13th season on the Cook Islands.
"The first time I played, they were still doing family visits," the actor recalled during a June 2026 chat with People. "I guess they brought it back," he continued. "Seeing my wife come out and getting to compete with her and spend time with her on that island — to hold my wife was the most memorable moment." Elsewhere in the interview, the "Nanny" star discussed the state of "Survivor" at large, and how he doesn't necessarily agree with its more recent emphasis on almost exclusively casting competitors who are good at sports.
Penner doesn't think sportsmanship is bad, just that this dynamic is unrealistic. And, since old habits die hard, this opinion puts him in stark contrast with "Survivor" host Jeff Probst. "I hear that Jeff has decided to move away from villainous characters," the former star opined. "I'm all for folks who are diabolical and ready to do whatever it takes to move themselves forward. I think that's a great reflection of the society that we have to survive."