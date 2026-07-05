Richard Carpenter Isn't A Big Fan Of This Hit Song He Made With His Sister

For music fans, hidden lore can sometimes make a tune feel more iconic than the song itself ever did. Love songs especially tend to be ripe with opportunities for good lore (Taylor Swift and all the hidden meanings on the "Midnights" album come to mind). The Carpenters are among other musicians who have created love songs that will never go out of style, but that doesn't mean they love their songs. Fans of The Carpenters might be surprised to learn Richard Carpenter's feelings about the "There's a Kind of Hush" song. It would seem that Carpenter actually wasn't a big fan of their recording of the original song by Herman's Hermits.

On the official Carpenters' website, in the liner notes for the compilation album "Gold," Carpenter expressed regret. "In hindsight, however, even though our version was a hit, I wish we'd never recorded it." He then gave three reasons for this, including that he thought the original was "perfectly fine" and that The Carpenters should have ended their oldies covers sooner. His final reasoning was his dislike of the synthesizer used "on this track, or just about any other track on which I used it."