Pippa Middleton Will Gain A New Title When Her Husband Inherits His Father's Wealth
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pippa Middleton is arguably just as famous as her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Having a sister set to be the future queen will sure put you in the spotlight, and Pippa, while not an official member of the royal family, remains a royal figure in the eyes of many pundits. It's therefore fitting that she will inherit a title in the future, but it has nothing to do with the palace or her sister and everything to do with her husband, James Matthews.
Pippa has undergone a stunning transformation, and one more change is waiting on the horizon when her husband takes charge of his father, David Matthews', fancy Glen Affric estate. David is currently known as the Laird of Glen Affric, a title that will eventually pass to James. Once it does, Pippa will be unofficially known as the Lady of Glen Affric. It's not nearly as fancy as the title of duchess or princess, but it still hints you're an upper-class citizen. Royal historian Marlene Koenig explained to Town & Country, "[James's] father bought a feudal barony. 'Laird' is not a title, but a description applied by those living on and around the estate. Ownership of a souvenir plot of land does not bring with it the right to any description such as 'laird,' 'lord,' or 'lady.'" British journalist and royal author Duncan Larcombe concurred, telling the outlet, " ... it is nothing like a proper title."
Koenig told The Duchess Diary ahead of Pippa and James' wedding in 2017 that the hoopla around Pippa getting a so-called title in the future is much ado about nothing, really. "She is not marrying into a historic Scots Highland family," Koenig clarified, noting that Pippa was marrying a rich landowner, and that was about as glamorous as it was getting.
Pippa might get a royal title in the future
It feels like Pippa Middleton's familial connection to the future queen of England warrants some kind of title. Officially, it doesn't. Unofficially, she might end up with one (albeit not an actual royal title). When Camilla, Queen Consort, moved up the royal ranks with King Charles III's coronation, she temporarily appointed her sister, Annabel Elliot, as a "companion" (her new version of a "lady-in-waiting") for the festivities. Rumors have been rife ever since that Pippa might also be appointed as an official royal companion when Catherine, Princess of Wales becomes queen.
"I think traditionally, we might expect Catherine to appoint her sister Pippa, because Catherine is so famously close to her family," royal historian Kate Williams surmised in an interview with "The Royal Beat: Back in Time" (via InStyle). "She doesn't have companions because she's so close to her mother and her sister. I think we might possibly expect that Pippa might be someone she might appoint." Williams warned that, as excited as people might be about this, Pippa might not even want it. "Pippa has her own life — three children, and a busy life of her own," she noted.
Pippa was pretty candid about her relationship with Kate Middleton in a 2014 "Today" show interview, noting that they "spend a lot of time together," even while Kate lives a royal life, per E! News. In the foreword of her book, "Celebrate," Pippa admitted that the fame she experienced thanks to her sister's association with the royal family was overwhelming. "It's a bit startling to achieve global recognition before the age of 30 on account of your sister, your brother-in-law, and your bottom," she penned (via Marie Claire), referencing the attention-grabbing dress she wore to Kate and William, Prince of Wales' wedding.