Pippa Middleton Will Gain A New Title When Her Husband Inherits His Father's Wealth

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Pippa Middleton is arguably just as famous as her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Having a sister set to be the future queen will sure put you in the spotlight, and Pippa, while not an official member of the royal family, remains a royal figure in the eyes of many pundits. It's therefore fitting that she will inherit a title in the future, but it has nothing to do with the palace or her sister and everything to do with her husband, James Matthews.

Pippa has undergone a stunning transformation, and one more change is waiting on the horizon when her husband takes charge of his father, David Matthews', fancy Glen Affric estate. David is currently known as the Laird of Glen Affric, a title that will eventually pass to James. Once it does, Pippa will be unofficially known as the Lady of Glen Affric. It's not nearly as fancy as the title of duchess or princess, but it still hints you're an upper-class citizen. Royal historian Marlene Koenig explained to Town & Country, "[James's] father bought a feudal barony. 'Laird' is not a title, but a description applied by those living on and around the estate. Ownership of a souvenir plot of land does not bring with it the right to any description such as 'laird,' 'lord,' or 'lady.'" British journalist and royal author Duncan Larcombe concurred, telling the outlet, " ... it is nothing like a proper title."

Koenig told The Duchess Diary ahead of Pippa and James' wedding in 2017 that the hoopla around Pippa getting a so-called title in the future is much ado about nothing, really. "She is not marrying into a historic Scots Highland family," Koenig clarified, noting that Pippa was marrying a rich landowner, and that was about as glamorous as it was getting.