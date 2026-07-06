The Moment In The Office That Genuinely Shocked Steve Carell

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The U.S. version of the British series "The Office" brought nine seasons of laughs to millions of viewers, but one particular episode brought on the tears as well. Michael Scott, manager of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch, wasn't one of "The Office" characters to appear in every episode; Steve Carell, who brought the character to life, left after Season 7. His sendoff in the episode "Goodbye, Michael" featured a final staff meeting in the conference room, not to mention a surprise that shocked Carell.

As seen on YouTube, Michael gives Andy Bernard the final Dundee Award of the year, after which Andy leads the staff in a rendition of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent," with the lyrics slightly altered. ("Nine million, nine hundred-eighty-six thousand minutes/We actually sat down and did the math.") By the time everyone is on their feet harmonizing "Remember to call," loyal viewers have already been reduced to a puddle.

As for Carell himself, his brimming eyes said it all — but this was no act. As real-life best friends Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey revealed in their book, "Office BFFs: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There," the show's writers had the cast rehearse the number without Carell's knowledge. "People often ask if Steve knew we were going to sing to him, because the emotion on his face is so genuine," Fischer wrote (via Screen Rant). "We'd all been given the lyrics and practiced the song in secret. Steve told me that as he was being led into the conference room, he knew something was up. But he did not know we were going to sing, and the whole thing was very moving."