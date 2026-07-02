Kate Middleton Reportedly Met With Melinda French Gates Again: What We Know

Princess Catherine, like many other Brits, tried to keep things low-key during the historic June 2026 heatwave. While the future queen didn't have any official royal engagements on her calendar in late June, she did make an exception for one Melinda French Gates. While the palace didn't actually announce this clandestine meeting, eagle-eyed journalists spotted it on their official records for that week, known as the Court Circular. While no one has any clue as to what the two women discussed during their meeting, Kate Middleton is known for her inspiring charity work, as is Gates. The Court Circular indicated that the Princess of Wales met with the dedicated philanthropist in her capacity as a patron of the Royal Foundation, which focuses on conservation, homelessness, emergency responders, mental health, and early childhood.

Gates' own philanthropic organization, Pivotal Ventures, focuses on equality for all and providing women with the tools to become independent. Needless to say, their interests certainly align, so the two women probably discussed how to make the world a better place over a cup of (iced) tea. Melinda famously told People in 2025 that she believes riches shouldn't be hoarded but rather used to help others. "I believe the only responsible thing to do with these resources is to give it away — as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible. One of my core values has always been to whom much is given, much is expected," Gates argued at the time. Royal watchers were excited to hear about the meeting, with many offering praise for both women on social media. "Princess Kate and Melinda French Gates are two beautiful people who genuinely want to help people and make a difference in the world," one such fan wrote on Threads.