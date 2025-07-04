Kate Middleton Had A Secret Meeting With A Billionaire. What We Know About Their Talk

Melinda French Gates' meeting with Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales came just a month after all three made it onto Time magazine's list of the top 100 influential philanthropists in the world for 2025, which also included Dolly Parton, Mariska Hargitay, Oprah Winfrey, and Warren Buffett, among many others. It's unclear if this recognition led to French Gates' visit to Windsor Castle, but the meeting wasn't the first time her philanthropic work gave her the opportunity to meet and work with royalty.

During a 2014 ceremony, Prince William gave the billionaire the Chatham House Prize in honor of her work with the Gates Foundation and shared very kind words for her, saying (via Express): "No one could provide us with a better example of the impact such organizations can have, when led with vision, commitment and unstinting generosity, than this year's Chatham House Prize winner, Melinda Gates. With her equally remarkable husband Bill [Gates], Melinda set up the Gates Foundation to change the world. And change it she has, transforming the lives of women, the poor, the sick and the disadvantaged in Africa and elsewhere."

A decade later, French Gates teamed up with Kate Middleton and William's sister-in-law Meghan Markle and Winfrey to back an initiative launched by Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory, focused on interactions with the digital world. "This new educational initiative will equip girls with the essential tools to thrive in the digital age while fostering healthier, more balanced relationships with technology," read a statement on the website of Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation in October 2024.