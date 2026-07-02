'Cowboy' Chip Gaines Channels His Inner Rip Wheeler In New Video (& Jo Totally Approves)
If Chip Gaines keeps this up, he might earn a guest spot on "Dutton Ranch" before we know it. Joanna Gaines took to Instagram on July 1 to show off her hubby's cowboy skills. She even added "Me More Cowboy Than You" by The Brudi Brothers as the video's soundtrack to really drive her point home. Evidently, she's there to support Chip whether he's working on a construction site or out on the farm.
The "Fixer Upper" hosts enjoy the farm life on their 40-acre Crawford, Texas property, as evidenced by Chip's playful encounter with a massive bull (above). "Some days a rodeo clown, some days a cowboy," Joanna joked in the caption. Chip is clearly an animal lover, and it seems Joanna loves this about her husband.
This is far from the first time she's showed him hanging out with other species on their farm on social media, though. In 2023, she shared an Instagram video (above) of Chip feeding the chickens and turkeys in their barn with the caption: "A man and his chickens."
Chip and Joanna Gaines clearly love having lots of animals
Chip and Joanna Gaines have changed a lot since the "Fixer Upper" premiere in 2013. These days, though, the couple is clearly living the life they've dreamed of. Just days before Joanna showed the internet Chip's special way with animals, she showed off her own, as well. "Farm life at its finest," she captioned an Instagram carousel showing her hanging out with some baby goats and a calf. You don't even have to be a fan of life on the farm to be a little envious seeing her snuggling up with some baby animals.
Yet, while many folks were struck by how adorable Joanna looked with those animals, not all HGTV fans had warm and fuzzy feelings upon seeing Chip wrangling cattle. Many Instagram users were impressed, while others were concerned about the "Fixer Upper" star's behavior in the video of him with a bull. One commenter wrote, "Love to see Chip in action....He's SO brave!" "[You're] much braver than me," another chimed in. "Be careful Chip!" one Instagram user warned. "That scares me!" said another. Hopefully Chip has enough experience on the farm to know what he's doing. Either way, though, fans might be happier to see him playing with those baby goats rather than an animal that's three times his size.