'Cowboy' Chip Gaines Channels His Inner Rip Wheeler In New Video (& Jo Totally Approves)

If Chip Gaines keeps this up, he might earn a guest spot on "Dutton Ranch" before we know it. Joanna Gaines took to Instagram on July 1 to show off her hubby's cowboy skills. She even added "Me More Cowboy Than You" by The Brudi Brothers as the video's soundtrack to really drive her point home. Evidently, she's there to support Chip whether he's working on a construction site or out on the farm.

The "Fixer Upper" hosts enjoy the farm life on their 40-acre Crawford, Texas property, as evidenced by Chip's playful encounter with a massive bull (above). "Some days a rodeo clown, some days a cowboy," Joanna joked in the caption. Chip is clearly an animal lover, and it seems Joanna loves this about her husband.

This is far from the first time she's showed him hanging out with other species on their farm on social media, though. In 2023, she shared an Instagram video (above) of Chip feeding the chickens and turkeys in their barn with the caption: "A man and his chickens."