'There Are Moments I'll Never Forget': Lethal Weapon Star Danny Glover's Journey With Alzheimer's

Just as the people in our lives get older, so do the actors we're used to seeing on our screens. However, with memory playing such a vital role in learning lines and getting into character, neurological disorders can force actors into retirement for good. "Die Hard" actor Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis in 2022 was the reason the actor stepped away from acting, and his subsequent dementia diagnosis seemed to contribute significantly to his absence from the public eye.

It's no surprise, then, that "Lethal Weapon" actor Danny Glover's revelation that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's might feel like the beginning of goodbye. Although the news broke in an exclusive interview with People published on July 1, 2026, Glover revealed that he had actually been dealing with the progressive neurological condition since 2023. He described his process of accepting his condition as "in some sense acknowledging that it's happening to you and at the same time that there are millions of people suffering from it."

However, this acknowledgment doesn't always come easy. While discussing his diagnosis, he shared, "I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it. There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget." The beloved activist and actor has earned accolades and accomplishments to last a lifetime, but family and community are defining this current chapter.