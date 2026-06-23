'It's Not Humane': The Struggles Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Has Faced As A Caregiver

In 2022, Bruce Willis stopped acting; the "Die Hard" actor was diagnosed with aphasia, but the condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia the following year. Bruce Willis' family announced this devastating news on his behalf. The Willis family, including the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore, has received lots of love, but his wife Emma Heming Willis has her struggles as his caretaker. In June 2026, Heming Willis reflected on her experience navigating her husband's condition and writing her book "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path" with Spanish magazine El País.

When speaking about her book, Heming Willis said, "There are so many caregivers out there without any guidance or roadmap. And we're all figuring it out as we go." She also recalled how she felt during the earlier stages of Bruce's illness. "I just realized how unsupported caregivers are," she said. "We walk out with no support, and we're asked to do so much where it's not humane."

Although other members of the blended Willis family are helping her, Heming Willis also feels isolated due to the pressure to go above and beyond as a caretaker. "I thought I had to take it all on myself and that I was a failure because I needed to ask for support," she said.