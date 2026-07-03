Was The Queen Mother Really Supportive Of Queen Camilla?

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Queen Camilla is one of the most controversial royals around, mostly because of how she became a royal in the first place. Few will ever forget Camilla's widely-publicized affair with King Charles III, which ended up wrecking Charles' already troubled marriage to Princess Diana. Their shocking conduct was widely condemned, by the public and press alike. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Elizabeth, the Queen Mother was similarly unimpressed. At least initially, anyway. But then, she did something that made it seem as if she was trying to extend a helping hand to the disgraced Camilla after Diana's death — Her Majesty waved the British version of a white flag by inviting her over for tea.

The year was 1999, almost two years after Diana's untimely death, and the Queen Mother, whose influence was felt on the royal family all around, seemingly decided it was time to put the drama to bed. According to a friend of The Firm, who spoke to the New York Post at the time, she was slightly more forgiving towards Camilla because, "[She] was brought up in a... world which tolerated lovers." Another insider added, "She is more compassionate about sex than the ordinary middle-class Englishwoman." A royal aide also imparted that Her Majesty was eager "to deal with the Charles and Camilla situation."

With the dawn of Netflix's hit series, "The Crown," whispers made the rounds that she had actually conspired with Charles' great-uncle, Lord Mountbatten, to set Camilla up with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, to ensure that she couldn't marry the future king. However, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith clarified to Elle that it was highly unlikely this ever happened in real life, since the Queen Mother and Lord Mountbatten were hardly close enough to orchestrate such a devious intervention.