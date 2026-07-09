The 5 Best Taylor Sheridan Movies & Series That Aren't Yellowstone Or Landman

In the span of little more than a decade, Taylor Sheridan has transformed his career from that of an actor looking to book gigs to becoming the creative powerhouse behind some of the most successful shows currently on TV. With the unexpected success of his rugged drama series "Yellowstone," Sheridan established himself as the reigning king of the neo-Western genre. Sheridan followed up the success of "Yellowstone" by turning his attention from the wilds of Montana to the oil fields of West Texas with "Landman."

Casual fans of Sheridan's work might not realize that the celebrated writer, director, and producer has also created a number of other amazing shows and acclaimed films over the past few years. It's true that "Yellowstone" and "Landman" have gone a long way toward making Sheridan a household name and Hollywood power player. However, Sheridan was blowing critics away from the very beginning with his screenwriting chops and versatility. With shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" and films like "Sicario," it's clear that Sheridan can weave stories of urban blight, international politics, corruption, heartbreak and heroism like few others. His formula for relatable characters might be the secret weapon that makes Sheridan's shows so popular.

Despite all the drama surrounding the production of "Yellowstone," the beloved show spawned four spin-offs, including two wildly successful prequel series – "1883" and "1923" – as well as two follow-up series, "Dutton Ranch" and "Marshalls," and even more are in the works. However, we're going to take a look at the best things Sheridan's created that are fully outside the "Yellowstone" and "Landman" universes, that deserve even more love from fans.