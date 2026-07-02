Kurt Russell Thinks This Is The Secret Weapon That Makes Taylor Sheridan's Shows So Popular

Kurt Russell is one of the major movie stars of the 20th century, but some fans may not know that he wason TV as a child first. His first big break was actually starring in a Western series, "The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters," at the age of 12. By the late 1970s, Russell was finding more success in film, so he moved to Hollywood and never looked back for many years while he and partner Goldie Hawn lived his wildly lavish life.

Then in 2023, Russell returned to TV to star in the King Kong and Godzilla Apple TV spin-off series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." In the show, Kurt and his son, Wyatt Russell, played the same character in different time periods. Then in 2026, Kurt returned to the Western genre with "The Madison."

The back-to-back shows have put Kurt back in the public eye. "I'm 75 years old, and it was like all of a sudden, I was out there with things that people were enjoying and seeing at a large number," Kurt told The Upcoming at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in 2026. "So that was really nice." But what really drew Russell to Sheridan's franchise was his story writing. "I've never done anything like 'The Madison' in terms of how it hits people," Kurt told Deadline.