The High School Superlative Ron Howard Was 'Irked' He Didn't Win (And For Good Reason)

Actor-turned-director Ron Howard has a rather impressive number of accolades under his belt. For starters, he won his first Golden Globe at the age of just 23, for his role as Richie Cunningham on the classic sitcom "Happy Days." Moreover, as a filmmaker, Howard has two Academy Awards to his name, having won both best picture and best director for his 2001 biographical drama "A Beautiful Mind," starring Russell Crowe and the stunning Jennifer Connelly, who also won the best supporting actress Oscar for the film. Over the years, Howard has also added a second Golden Globe to his shelf, alongside several Emmys, and even a pair of Grammys.

But while he's since moved on to bigger and better things, there was one early honor that the prolific filmmaker admitted he was irritated about not winning at the time. And, to be fair, it's hard to deny that he was robbed. Before landing the lead role in "Happy Days" as a young adult, Howard was a well-established child star. In fact, prior to becoming Richie Cunningham in 1974, Howard was best known for his role as Opie Taylor on "The Andy Griffith Show," whom he played from 1960 to 1968. Not only that; around the time his high-school career was wrapping up, the future Oscar winner landed a key role in 1973's "American Graffiti," the sophomore feature from eventual "Star Wars" creator George Lucas (who later became Howard's mentor).

And yet, even that wasn't enough to secure him a certain senior superlative. "I was irked, I will admit, when I came in third in the senior class's voting for Most Likely to Succeed. Third? Third? C'mon! Hadn't I already frickin' succeeded?" the "Apollo 13" director complained, in an October 2021 op-ed for The Sydney Morning Herald.