What Ron Howard From The Andy Griffith Show Looks Like Now

When it comes to feelgood family shows, it's hard to beat "The Andy Griffith Show." Running for eight seasons in total, the series focused on Andy Taylor (Griffith), the widowed sheriff of Mayberry who raises his son while keeping the peace in the sleepy North Carolina town. But while Griffith was the star, the young and precocious Ron Howard stole the show. As Opie Taylor, Howard's main jobs were to look cute and learn the lessons his beloved Pa handed out. Considering Opie was well known for his striking red hair and freckles, it may be hard for fans of the series to recognize Howard today. Now in his 70s, he has lost the red locks, but still has that same lovable smile.

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The former child actor continued to work after "The Andy Griffith Show" ended in 1968, initially taking guest roles on shows like "Gunsmoke" and "Lassie" before landing his next big break. And while it's common for child actors to vanish when they grow up, Howard proved to be a talented adult too. In 1972, he played Richie Cunningham in the anthology series "Love, American Style." The segment Howard starred in, originally titled "Love and the Television Set," was subsequently used as the pilot for "Happy Days," which launched the next stage of Howard's career. "Happy Days" was a massive hit, turning Howard into a TV star and landing him a lead role in George Lucas' Academy Award nominated movie "American Graffiti." He left "Happy Days" in 1980 to focus on directing.