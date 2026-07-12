How Bill Gates Kept His Wedding To Melinda Private

Bill and Melinda French Gates were married in Hawaii on New Year's Day in 1994. That was the same year that Gates became the richest person in the U.S., surpassing Warren Buffett; Gates' net worth was $9.35 billion that year, according to Forbes. With that kind of money, you're able to have the wedding of your wildest dreams, but you're also going to have to deal with a lot of public interest and the nosy media. Gates was determined to make sure that the big day was kept out of the newspapers, and he went to great lengths to make sure that he and his bride could have a private and beautiful outdoor ceremony away from the paparazzi and other prying eyes.

The wedding was held on the small island of Lānaʻi, which is accessible beyond the 9.5-mile-long 'Au'au Channel from Maui. It's known for being beautiful and uncrowded, but even then, Gates wasn't taking any chances and went to pretty extreme lengths to avoid anyone crashing his nuptials.

Gates reportedly bought out the hotel rooms where they were getting married, not to mention all the campsites and rental cars, to keep the media away from the island, according to Honolulu Magazine. He also booked the helicopters on Maui, so no one could even get a glimpse of the wedding from the air. While Gates' machinations were mostly successful, he couldn't prevent every attempted intrusion.