14 Celeb Couples Who Had Ultra-Private Weddings

Going by how celebrity culture operates in today's eyeball-grabbing, PR-managed, social media-driven Hollywood landscape, the idea of keeping high-profile weddings private seems like an almost foreign — even bizarre — concept. This is, after all, an industry where even a simple coffee run contains enough fodder for headlines and heavily fortressed lavish celebrity homes are open for viewing with a few simple clicks on YouTube. And yet, many celebrities over the years have managed to disrupt that script of casual voyeurism by pulling off clandestine weddings that flew under the radar.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment — think Beyonce, Madonna, Daniel Craig — managed to exchange vows with their significant others in extremely hush-hush conditions. In some cases, the world didn't learn about the wedding until weeks later, considering how uneventfully the celebrity chose to let it pass in the larger timeline of their relationship. In other cases, the safeguards were so ironclad that, notwithstanding the fanfare surrounding the celebrity wedding, hardly any details trickled out to the public. In fact, fans are still trying to piece together those fabled celebrations even years after they happened. Here are celebrity couples who had ultra-private weddings and how they managed to see their secret ceremonies through.