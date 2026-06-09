14 Celeb Couples Who Had Ultra-Private Weddings
Going by how celebrity culture operates in today's eyeball-grabbing, PR-managed, social media-driven Hollywood landscape, the idea of keeping high-profile weddings private seems like an almost foreign — even bizarre — concept. This is, after all, an industry where even a simple coffee run contains enough fodder for headlines and heavily fortressed lavish celebrity homes are open for viewing with a few simple clicks on YouTube. And yet, many celebrities over the years have managed to disrupt that script of casual voyeurism by pulling off clandestine weddings that flew under the radar.
Some of the biggest names in entertainment — think Beyonce, Madonna, Daniel Craig — managed to exchange vows with their significant others in extremely hush-hush conditions. In some cases, the world didn't learn about the wedding until weeks later, considering how uneventfully the celebrity chose to let it pass in the larger timeline of their relationship. In other cases, the safeguards were so ironclad that, notwithstanding the fanfare surrounding the celebrity wedding, hardly any details trickled out to the public. In fact, fans are still trying to piece together those fabled celebrations even years after they happened. Here are celebrity couples who had ultra-private weddings and how they managed to see their secret ceremonies through.
1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z
It's nothing short of a true wonder that one of the most famous pairs in the world was able to keep their wedding successfully away from the spotlight. Beyonce and Jay-Z, who have been together for what seems like forever, attained almost immediate golden couple status when they started going out at the turn of the millennium. Through musical collaborations, PDA-filled red carpet appearances, and mushy magazine interviews, fans got endless glimpses of their love story unfolding in real time — that is, until the power couple decided to get married in 2008.
Public as their romance had been up until that point, the music icons went a completely private route for their special day, keeping it just between themselves and about 40 other guests, per People. They said their "I dos" at Jay-Z's lavish New York home, which was converted into a winter wonderland-style dreamscape where no phone recorders were allowed — only stunning white-themed decor, endless emotional moments, and celebrations that continued all night. Years later, the couple finally pulled back the curtain on their secret 2008 wedding by sharing intimate glimpses of it via Beyonce's music video for "Die With You."
2. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are hardly what one would call a media-shy celebrity couple. The actors — who have been in the spotlight since the '90s when they broke out as co-stars in "That '70s Show" – have given the world endless glimpses of their PDA-fueled romance since they first got together in 2012. But joint public appearances and occasional fawning are about as far as Kunis and Kutcher go in letting people into their private little world as a married couple and parents of two.
Their secret wedding in 2015 was a fitting demonstration of that very preference. The pair moved on the sly to bring together their closest people at a ranch in Oak Glen in California, where acres of greens served as a massive celebration ground for the wedding party to ring in Kutcher and Kunis' milestone as newlyweds, per Vogue. "Camp KuKu," as the fun camp-style fiesta was called, was only a belated commemoration of the actors' marriage, which had already taken place legally before they came out to play, People noted. "It was a ninja effort. We really didn't want helicopters at our wedding," Kutcher later said on "The Ellen Show."
3. Sean Penn and Madonna
Madonna and Sean Penn's complicated history belongs to a genre of pop culture that never ages. One of the most enduring chapters from their saga dates back, of course, to their notoriously wild 1985 wedding. The event marked the coming together of two of entertainment's loosest cannons — one a bona fide Hollywood bad boy who had accrued a reputation for his violent streak, and the other an audacious pop icon with a penchant to create provocative art. Drama was all but guaranteed on their wedding day.
From refusing to reveal the location to their guests until the last moment to employing security guards toting infrared binoculars, Madonna and Penn had made elaborate arrangements to tie the knot under heavily guarded settings at a beachside property in Malibu. But the ever-persistent paparazzi found their way in through the skies, notes People, hovering relentlessly (and rather noisily) above the wedding, which was likened by many first-hand accounts to something straight out of "Apocalypse Now." The chaos only accelerated when Penn's infamous temper peaked enough for him to fire shots at the airborne trespassers and flip them off with an expletive inscribed in the sand.
4. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
When they were together, ex-couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were known for going to great lengths to keep their personal affairs away from the spotlight — from keeping Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's children's lives private, to relocating from Hollywood to Australia to escape the glitter of celebrity life. That penchant for secrecy had also extended to their wedding, which took place in 2010 after a long six-year engagement and one child together.
Their ceremony took place in Paris and was notoriously witnessed by just six guests. Believe it or not, even friends didn't make the cut! An email from Fisher reportedly notified them of her marital status, "It was the absolute best day of my life and in so many beautiful moments I missed you all so much ... but Sacha and I wanted no fuss – just us," (via People). Their marriage, unfortunately, didn't last, and in 2025 — about 25 years after they first met and began dating — the celebrity pair officially parted ways. The circumstances of the divorce, unsurprisingly, were kept private.
5. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
In the timeline of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship, their 2024 wedding came and went quietly without much ado. While the actor duo — who got together in 2021 and became parents soon after — don't particularly have a reputation for being tight-lipped about their love for each other, it seemed that their big day was something they wanted to keep exclusively between themselves. The ceremony took place without any fanfare, with only a couple of people in attendance, per People.
Among the attendees who partook in the low-key celebrations was the couple's firstborn, who, as Mulaney later revealed, stole the show. "He was a 2-year-old at our wedding in a little tuxedo and shorts... And he actually went to the bathroom in his diaper during it and announced it mid-vows," the "Saturday Night Live" alum said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" while looking back at the "very simple ceremony" they marked at a friend's home in New York. Sam Waterston, Munn's co-star from "The Newsroom," apparently officiated the wedding.
6. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's relationship had already been going strong for about a decade before the two made it paper-official in 2014. The ceremony was held in the dreamy locales of Perugia in Italy, where the couple's closest folks came together to very privately celebrate the beginning of their new journey. As Harris shared later on the "Rachael Ray Show," their guest list was limited to under 50 people, "All people that we've known for a long time and our parents and our siblings and our kids... It was just a really nice way to solidify something that's been happening for 10 years."
Though the Harris-Burtka wedding happened in high secrecy, with few details about the shindig leaking out to the public at the time, the "How I Met Your Mother" and his chef husband were eventually more forthcoming than most private celebrity couples in sharing their special day with fans. It soon became public knowledge that the wedding had featured performances by Elton John, notes Vanity Fair, custom Tom Ford tuxes for the grooms, includes Glamour, super emotional wedding vows, participation by their twin children, and, adds Bustle, believe it or not, magic tricks.
7. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
If there was one thing Leighton Meester was sure about while getting hitched to Adam Brody — besides him — it was that she didn't want her wedding day to turn into a public spectacle. "On sets and in life, I've been able to wear a fancy dress and hit a mark and say lines, and I didn't want it to feel like that," she told Bustle in a rare look-back at her 2014 nuptials, about which little is known to date. The actors, who co-starred in the 2011 film "The Oranges," famously had a whirlwind romance and got engaged after about a year of dating.
Even when news of their engagement broke in 2013, it was surrounded by a cloud of speculation that the notoriously private actor duo did little to dissipate. In that same vein of keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, they tied the knot in an super-private ceremony held in Northern California. "It was a very small and intimate wedding with close family and friends. It was beautiful," a source told E! News. In the years since, the television icons seem to have softened their no-home-talk policy and often gush about their life together during public appearances.
8. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
While Margot Robbie never shied away from gushing about her romcom-worthy friends-to-lovers arc with beau Tom Ackerley, she was decidedly reticent about sharing her wedding day with the world. Without any grand public announcements about their engagement, the duo quietly tied the knot in 2016 in Robbie's home country of Australia, away from Hollywood's flashing cameras and celebrity fanfare.
According to News.com.au – which also published pictures of the romantic ceremonial setup that dotted Byron Bay's sprawling green landscapes — the wedding venue was kept secret from guests until the final moment. What's more, attendees were even asked to drop off their phones before entering the property, which was patrolled by heavy security. Robbie sported a simple, traditional white bridal look and was flanked by her family while saying "I do" to her "Barbie" co-producer. She eventually validated the widespread commentary about her marital status by making it Instagram-official with a loved-up photo featuring her wedding ring.
9. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
Even over a decade after they tied the knot in 2011, hardly anything is known about the secret wedding of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. That's just how secretive it was. The lovebirds first crossed paths on the British theater circuit in the '90s, and then years later they got romantically involved while filming the 2011 thriller flick "Dream House." Sparks flew with such intensity that Craig and Weisz said their "I dos" just six months into dating.
The ceremony reportedly, per Vogue, took place in New York City before a small, four-person audience comprised of the pair's children from previous relationships and a couple of friends. The actors, who are notorious for keeping most aspects surrounding their domestic existence under wraps, didn't want to alert the world to their wedding in the front-page way that celebrities often do. "We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that," Craig later told GQ magazine, emphatically refusing to disclose any minutiae from his wedding day. "A secret is a secret in my mind... I'm in love. I'm very happy. And that is as far as I'm prepared to go."
10. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
Zoe Saldana's wedding to artist Marco Perego in 2013 came as a surprise for more than one reason. The first was that it happened just a few months into them dating, following a chance meeting on a flight to New York. The second, of course, was that the ceremony took place under completely covert conditions and was only revealed to the public months later. "It was a very small and intimate ceremony. They are very much in love," a source told Page Six, which reported that the pair said their "I dos" in an undisclosed location not far from London.
The part about their union that grabbed the most attention, however, was that Perego decided to take Saldana's last name — just as she took his. The convention-bending move created a stir at the time, inspiring the "Avatar" star to counter the widespread commentary in a Facebook post that read, "Women have never been asked if its ok for them to give up their names... Men, you will not cease to exist by taking your partner's surname."
11. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been in a relationship for what feels like forever. And in the timeline of their eternal-seeming love story, marriage has been just a small footnote that occurred without much fanfare — at least to the public eye. The ceremony took place in 2022, years after the celebrity pair had already crossed many milestones together. Soon after meeting in 2016 on the sets of "Fargo," Dunst and Plemons got engaged and eventually welcomed two children together.
Their courtship stretched on for five years before they decided to make things official on paper. Dunst told the Los Angeles Times, "We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding." When they did, they made it happen under highly secretive circumstances — so much so, that little about it is known beyond the fact that the wedding was held at a luxury resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, per Page Six. Plemons later told Entertainment Tonight, "[T]here was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it and it does feel different, in a good way."
12. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Ed Sheeran's love story with Cherry Seaborn unfolded in the most wholesome way and had an equally heartwarming reveal before the world. As it happens in Hollywood romcoms, the two were childhood buddies who grew up together in Suffolk but gradually lost touch as the years wore on. The stars aligned in 2015 for the pair to reconnect in the United States, where the pop sensation was touring and Seaborn was living at the time. Two years later, they were engaged.
While Sheeran and Seaborn didn't particularly guard their relationship like a state secret — with the "Photograph" singer giving fans sweet glimpses of their romance on social media and in his work — they kept their 2019 nuptials on the down-low. It was only by way of his song "Remember the Name" — which carried the lyric, "My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick" – that people caught the first whiff of his newlywed status. Sheeran revealed later that the big moment came and passed organically one night. He said on the "Table Manners" podcast, "No one knew, no one came to it, we lit candles and we got married, went back and had a curry."
13. Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
From the time they first got together romantically on the sets of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have been setting goals as one of the industry's most timeless couples — but all from a distance. Beyond red carpets and the occasional joint media appearance, the pair has never let prying eyes disturb the sanctum of their private lives. Even when rumors flew back in the late 2000s about their engagement, Cruz and Bardem refrained from verifying anything.
They extended the same guarded approach to their wedding celebrations, which took place in the Bahamas in 2010. No details spilled out to the public, except for a confirmation from Cruz's representative, who told People that the ceremony was small and happened in the presence of their families. Very rarely have the actors, who share three children, let down their guard to give the world an insight into their domestic haven. Bardem once briefly gushed to Variety, "Penélope is an amazing, beautiful, good human being — the way she relates to her family, to her friends, to our kids, to me, to herself."
14. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
Fans have only heard tidbits of what Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's fabled wedding day was like, considering that the celebrity couple chose to keep their 2015 ceremony ultra-private. Reports unanimously hinted that their special day looked like something out of a fairytale — with a cozy garden setting at their Beverly Hills home, dreamy white floral arrangements, and a limited crowd consisting of only the couple's closest people. And yes, Drew Barrymore reportedly did step up as a bridesmaid, per the Daily Mail.
"It was a big wedding, but they still managed to make it feel very personal," a source told People at the time. "It all felt very down-to-earth and sweet. Guests arrived smiling and almost seemed giddy." Star-studded as the celebrations were, no personal pictures made it out to the public, with the wedding party cooperatively respecting the privacy of the couple. In fact, the celebrations happened under such clandestine conditions that the pair even disguised it to throw neighbors off the scent by spreading the word that Diaz was hosting an awards season party.