John Oliver's Guest Stint On General Hospital Delights Fans: 'He Was Born To Do This'

When you think of English comedian and TV host John Oliver, you might think of his time as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" or as the host of HBO's acclaimed "Last Week Tonight." What you probably don't think of is "soap opera actor," but you should now. "General Hospital" viewers now have a brand new perspective of Oliver thanks to his three-episode arc on the show in early July. He'd previously spent time on "Last Week Tonight" gushing about his love of "General Hospital" and its over-the-top storylines. When he asked to be a part of the soap opera world, he got the part, and he really delivered.

Clips of Oliver in his role on "General Hospital" have made the rounds on social media, including one of his character being slapped by longtime soap opera star Laura Wright. Suffice it to say, people are loving it. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "He was born to do this." Someone else quipped, "Now we know why Daniel Day-Lewis retired. He saw John Oliver on the come up and wanted no part of that smoke." Fans also saw the meme potential in Oliver's performance, while another person posted on X that Oliver might even win an award for his work: "Just give him the Emmy already!"

John Oliver's third—and final—day on General Hospital is off to a rip-roaring start. Consider him fully initiated. pic.twitter.com/GcJ3ttGpxi — LateNighter (@latenightercom) July 6, 2026

Wright was also a fan of Oliver's work on the show. "A lot of times people like to come on and make fun of what we do, and I'm not a big fan of that," she told Variety. "So, I was so impressed with the writing that honored what he does well while also staying true to what we do, and how he showed up and delivered. It was incredible."