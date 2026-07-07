John Oliver's Guest Stint On General Hospital Delights Fans: 'He Was Born To Do This'
When you think of English comedian and TV host John Oliver, you might think of his time as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" or as the host of HBO's acclaimed "Last Week Tonight." What you probably don't think of is "soap opera actor," but you should now. "General Hospital" viewers now have a brand new perspective of Oliver thanks to his three-episode arc on the show in early July. He'd previously spent time on "Last Week Tonight" gushing about his love of "General Hospital" and its over-the-top storylines. When he asked to be a part of the soap opera world, he got the part, and he really delivered.
Clips of Oliver in his role on "General Hospital" have made the rounds on social media, including one of his character being slapped by longtime soap opera star Laura Wright. Suffice it to say, people are loving it. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "He was born to do this." Someone else quipped, "Now we know why Daniel Day-Lewis retired. He saw John Oliver on the come up and wanted no part of that smoke." Fans also saw the meme potential in Oliver's performance, while another person posted on X that Oliver might even win an award for his work: "Just give him the Emmy already!"
John Oliver's third—and final—day on General Hospital is off to a rip-roaring start. Consider him fully initiated. pic.twitter.com/GcJ3ttGpxi
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) July 6, 2026
Wright was also a fan of Oliver's work on the show. "A lot of times people like to come on and make fun of what we do, and I'm not a big fan of that," she told Variety. "So, I was so impressed with the writing that honored what he does well while also staying true to what we do, and how he showed up and delivered. It was incredible."
John Oliver wanted a dynamic soap opera role and he got one
John Oliver got all-around rave reviews from the set, as well. Near the end of June, "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini told Variety, "He was everything you'd hope he'd be: prepared, professional, funny and genuinely kind to everyone on set." As much as people liked Oliver in the role, he arguably liked doing it more. "It's going to be great at the end of my life," Oliver said in an interview on set. "Hey, remember that time I was on 'General Hospital?' It was pretty cool."
Oliver had some stipulations for the type of soap opera role that he wanted to play. "I don't want to play myself. I want to be a character, and I want his name to be ridiculous," he said on "Last Week Tonight" in March 2026. "Also, I want to do something juicy like murder, or slapping, or being slapped, or being someone's long-lost something. And ideally, I'd like a dramatic close-up of my face." We won't give away too many spoilers here, but he pretty much gets everything he asked for.
Along with the slap from Wright that's making the rounds on social media, he got to arrive on a helicopter, his character's name is simply "Z," and he is the leader of the World Security Bureau (WSB), an international spy agency. It's quite the journey for Oliver, who'd once wanted to make a living as a professional English football player before he became a comedian.
"General Hospital" has been on the air since 1963, and Oliver is just the latest in a long line of memorable guest stars. In fact, a wide variety of Hollywood celebrities have appeared on "General Hospital" over the years, so Oliver has good company.