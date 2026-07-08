The Age Gap Red Flag We All Missed With Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley

Plenty of fans were surprised to hear that stars Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have called it quits just ahead of their three-year wedding anniversary. As divorce rumors mounted, we even suggested that the gossip had it wrong. Clearly, though, there was, in fact, trouble in paradise for the movie star and the musician. Now that they have officially separated, it has become clear that the couple's age gap is one red flag we missed.

There are certainly ways to manage an age gap in a relationship. Sometimes, though, a big age difference is a big red flag. While many folks may not have realized it before, 42-year-old Antonoff is 11 years older than 31-year-old Qualley. This means that the pair was 39 and 28, respectively, when they tied the knot. Rumors that the two were an item began in 2021, when Qualley was 26, and Antonoff was 37. The older the pair gets, the smaller the age gap feels. When they met, though, their age difference certainly put them in different places in their lives. And that may have been a pain point in their marriage.