The Age Gap Red Flag We All Missed With Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley
Plenty of fans were surprised to hear that stars Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have called it quits just ahead of their three-year wedding anniversary. As divorce rumors mounted, we even suggested that the gossip had it wrong. Clearly, though, there was, in fact, trouble in paradise for the movie star and the musician. Now that they have officially separated, it has become clear that the couple's age gap is one red flag we missed.
There are certainly ways to manage an age gap in a relationship. Sometimes, though, a big age difference is a big red flag. While many folks may not have realized it before, 42-year-old Antonoff is 11 years older than 31-year-old Qualley. This means that the pair was 39 and 28, respectively, when they tied the knot. Rumors that the two were an item began in 2021, when Qualley was 26, and Antonoff was 37. The older the pair gets, the smaller the age gap feels. When they met, though, their age difference certainly put them in different places in their lives. And that may have been a pain point in their marriage.
They have yet to comment on their split
We certainly don't know everything that has gone on inside Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's relationship. Yet, in the wake of the separation news, an insider told People that the pair has had a "rocky" marriage. "They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it's been difficult," the source added. Qualley reportedly began taking down posts including Antonoff from her social media before the news broke.
As talk about Antonoff and Qualley's split makes the rounds online, the former couple has yet to make any comment about the news. Interestingly, though, on July 8, Jack was spotted out and about in Brooklyn with his sister Rachel Antonoff. Photos show that Jack was still wearing his wedding ring on the walk. This paired with the fact that a source told People that the Grammy winner and Golden Globe nominee are "figuring things out" may indicate that things are a bit muddy with the pair's relationship.