Inside The Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Divorce Rumors: Why The Gossip Has It Wrong

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding was a veritable who's who of pop culture stardom, with the likes of Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and Anya Taylor-Joy among the roughly 1,000 guests of varying fame who were invited to take part in the big day. Swift and Kelce were even able to convince former Beatle Paul McCartney to play a song he hasn't performed in over six decades. The event was a massive moment that no one would have wanted to miss under any circumstances, which is why one person's absence was especially notable: Margaret Qualley.

Qualley and her husband, Jack Antonoff, had Swift as a guest at their wedding, and while Antoff, who always has Swift's back, was there to witness the nuptials, Qualley was not. All of this has led to some nasty rumors that she and her husband are on the outs.

Celebrity gossip influencer DeuxMoi was one of the first to fuel rumors about Qualley's absence from the wedding. They even quoted a source who claimed, "[Qualley] was in Kingston, NY. I sat near her at a restaurant in town on Friday night. She was with her friend and dog." DeuxMoi also claimed that the actor was seen in Woodstock, NY, the day before the wedding, before returning to Kingston on July 4. Word spread across the internet as other rumors alleged that Qualley had been with an unnamed co-star.

In reality, it seems like the drama isn't that dramatic after all. While Qualley and Antonoff haven't addressed the rumors, outlets like Cosmopolitan were quick to defend her by pointing out that, in late April, Qualley began filming the horror movie "King Snake" in Arkansas, based on Deadline's earlier reporting. More than likely, she was simply unable to leave work for the wedding.