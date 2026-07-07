Inside The Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Divorce Rumors: Why The Gossip Has It Wrong
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding was a veritable who's who of pop culture stardom, with the likes of Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and Anya Taylor-Joy among the roughly 1,000 guests of varying fame who were invited to take part in the big day. Swift and Kelce were even able to convince former Beatle Paul McCartney to play a song he hasn't performed in over six decades. The event was a massive moment that no one would have wanted to miss under any circumstances, which is why one person's absence was especially notable: Margaret Qualley.
Qualley and her husband, Jack Antonoff, had Swift as a guest at their wedding, and while Antoff, who always has Swift's back, was there to witness the nuptials, Qualley was not. All of this has led to some nasty rumors that she and her husband are on the outs.
Celebrity gossip influencer DeuxMoi was one of the first to fuel rumors about Qualley's absence from the wedding. They even quoted a source who claimed, "[Qualley] was in Kingston, NY. I sat near her at a restaurant in town on Friday night. She was with her friend and dog." DeuxMoi also claimed that the actor was seen in Woodstock, NY, the day before the wedding, before returning to Kingston on July 4. Word spread across the internet as other rumors alleged that Qualley had been with an unnamed co-star.
In reality, it seems like the drama isn't that dramatic after all. While Qualley and Antonoff haven't addressed the rumors, outlets like Cosmopolitan were quick to defend her by pointing out that, in late April, Qualley began filming the horror movie "King Snake" in Arkansas, based on Deadline's earlier reporting. More than likely, she was simply unable to leave work for the wedding.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have been together since 2021, and seem truly in love
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley began their relationship in 2021, about five months after her split from Shia LaBeouf. Antonoff, who has collaborated with Lorde and Taylor Swift, was previously linked to "Girls" creator Lena Dunham. He and Qualley made their relationship official in 2022 and became a topic of conversation at the Grammys that year, but for all the wrong reasons. Still, any annoyance over their penchant for PDA didn't slow the duo down one bit, and Qualley and Antonoff were married in 2023. In an interesting circular moment of online drama, Swift made some controversial news when she wore a white dress to their wedding.
While the internet has long questioned Antonoff and Qualley's relationship, with a number of lengthy Reddit threads discussing the couple and their lives, the two tend to avoid talking about their relationship. Still, Qualley opened up to Vanity Fair early in 2026, saying, "I've always been very love-oriented. I've always been looking for my person, and I met Jack." She went on to say that they are planning on having kids, though she isn't about to share the names they've discussed, plainly stating, "I love my husband, my family."
For his part, Antonoff explained to Howard Stern that he knew he wanted to marry Qualley the moment they met, saying, "I saw her, and it was like a f***ing Hallmark movie." He elaborated rather beautifully in a February 2026 interview with i-D, explaining, "The second I met my partner ... a cynical part of me died." As such, we wouldn't put much weight behind those divorce rumors.