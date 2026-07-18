What Really Happened Between Russell Crowe & His Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer?
One decade before Russell Crowe starred in "Gladiator," he had a leading role in 1990's "The Crossing." Crowe and his co-star, Danielle Spencer, played characters who were romantically linked, and life eventually ended up imitating art. After years of intermittent dating, the couple married in 2003, going on to have two sons who look just like Crowe. For a time, Spencer even stepped back from acting and singing to focus on parenting while Crowe racked up the leading roles. After nine years of marriage, though, the couple separated, but it took until 2018 to complete the divorce process. Though there have been conflicting reports about the exact reason for their divorce, Spencer has clarified the issue.
In 2016, Crowe claimed distance was a huge issue, telling Extra, "It's one of the reasons I separated, really. It's because my job requires constant travel. It's still hard as a dad... part of the decision to work is a decision to not be with your kids." Spencer has pushed back against that idea. "There's been this narrative that Russell's escalating career and him being away contributed to the break-up of our marriage, but that's not true for me," Spencer informed The Sydney Morning Herald in April 2026. "I don't need to be with my partner 24 hours a day to feel safe or secure."
Additionally, marriage may simply not have been a good fit for Crowe. In 2019, one year after his divorce was finalized, Crowe started dating Britney Theriot, but he has dispelled any possibility of marriage. "My life is so joyous and happy at the moment. Why would I ruin that with a wedding?" Crowe opined on "60 Minutes Australia." He added, "I know how [marriage] can go and where it can go, so I don't need to go to that place."
Crowe and Spencer have tried to make the best of a tough situation
Breakups aren't easy, especially when children are involved. However, Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer have endeavored to put their kids first, and it's mostly worked. Despite their 2012 separation and eventual divorce, the bifurcated family has continued to enjoy vacations and other special activities together.
While Spencer has indicated the split was more her preference than Crowe's, she's also focused on preserving their friendship over the years. They were good friends before their marriage, even when seeing other people, like when Crowe dated Meg Ryan. Spender wanted to ensure they'd be friends after the marriage, too. "I was just determined to kind of keep things kind of calm," Spencer informed the podcast "Something to Talk About" in December 2025. "I don't think at any point he wanted us to be at odds." That same month, as a testament to their personal connection, Crowe asked his ex-wife to sing at a party he hosted.
In Crowe's case, he decided to tap into the healing power of humor after his marriage ended — and raised some money for his divorce in the process. He cleaned out his closets and sold over 200 items (including movie costumes) in an April 2018 auction he cheekily titled "The Art of Divorce." "No matter how positive you are and in agreement with the fact that you are separating, there's still a lot of really deep things to unwind," Crowe admitted to Hello! Magazine in March 2018. "How can I put this in a different perspective and actually get some joy out of this instead of just sadness?" Crowe hatched this idea over drinks with a friend, and it ended up raising over $3.7 million.