What Really Happened Between Russell Crowe & His Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer?

One decade before Russell Crowe starred in "Gladiator," he had a leading role in 1990's "The Crossing." Crowe and his co-star, Danielle Spencer, played characters who were romantically linked, and life eventually ended up imitating art. After years of intermittent dating, the couple married in 2003, going on to have two sons who look just like Crowe. For a time, Spencer even stepped back from acting and singing to focus on parenting while Crowe racked up the leading roles. After nine years of marriage, though, the couple separated, but it took until 2018 to complete the divorce process. Though there have been conflicting reports about the exact reason for their divorce, Spencer has clarified the issue.

In 2016, Crowe claimed distance was a huge issue, telling Extra, "It's one of the reasons I separated, really. It's because my job requires constant travel. It's still hard as a dad... part of the decision to work is a decision to not be with your kids." Spencer has pushed back against that idea. "There's been this narrative that Russell's escalating career and him being away contributed to the break-up of our marriage, but that's not true for me," Spencer informed The Sydney Morning Herald in April 2026. "I don't need to be with my partner 24 hours a day to feel safe or secure."

Additionally, marriage may simply not have been a good fit for Crowe. In 2019, one year after his divorce was finalized, Crowe started dating Britney Theriot, but he has dispelled any possibility of marriage. "My life is so joyous and happy at the moment. Why would I ruin that with a wedding?" Crowe opined on "60 Minutes Australia." He added, "I know how [marriage] can go and where it can go, so I don't need to go to that place."