Why Anna Wintour Made Sunglasses Part Of Her Signature Look
Anna Wintour is a fashion icon. You have to be in order to land the job of global editorial director at Vogue. Her sense of style is impeccable, and even though Anna Wintour has undergone a stunning transformation over her many years in the public eye, she's still known globally for her signature look: An immaculate bob and ever-present sunglasses. It's rare to see the fashion icon without them, and in a 2019 interview with CNN, Wintour finally disclosed why she rarely takes her shades off in public. "[They are] incredibly useful because you avoid people knowing what you're thinking about," she admitted, adding, "They help me when I'm feeling a bit tired or sleepy." Further, over time, the chic fashion accessory has "just become a crutch in part of who I am."
Unsurprisingly, Wintour kept her sunglasses firmly in place for the entirety of their chat, and in a rare vulnerable moment confessed to the interviewer that the reason she hadn't taken them off that day was because the Vogue legend truly didn't want people to see the entirety of her face. "I'll be brutally frank: I have been unbelievably ill all week," she said. "And, plus, I just had eye surgery, so those are the real reasons I'm wearing them today."
Wintour broached the subject again during a 2024 interview with the BBC, noting that they help her navigate her very public life. "They help me see and they help me not see," she shared. "They help me be seen and not be seen. They are a prop, I would say." People have long speculated about Wintour's reasons for keeping her shades on permanently, with one user suggesting under a New York Post article that she may even be under the influence.
Anna Wintour's love of sunglasses has landed her in hot water
Anna Wintour's penchant for wearing sunglasses come rain or shine has got her in trouble in the past, particularly with royal fans, who could not believe that the famed Vogue editor failed to remove her shades when she met Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty surprised and delighted royal fans when she arrived at London Fashion Week unannounced in 2018. She was spotted sitting next to Wintour in the front row as Richard Quinn's stunning creations were showcased on the catwalk. But the fashion icon continued sporting her signature sunglasses. Notably, this was one of the biggest mistakes people made when they met the queen (even Former President Joe Biden was ridiculed for greeting her without removing his shades first).
Sometimes, the royals break their own rules, but this hardly deterred critics like etiquette expert and former palace staffer Grant Harrold, who informed the Press Association in no uncertain terms that the faux pas was unforgivable. "Ms. Wintour should know that to wear sunglasses when talking to another person, with no medical reason, is unacceptable," he said, per Hello! magazine. "She should have removed them before being in the presence of the queen, let alone in discussion." Harrold argued that Wintour keeping her sunglasses affixed to her face was "the height of bad manners and a serious breach of royal protocol."
And yet, seeing Her Majesty's delightful facial expressions while speaking to the Vogue editor suggests she hardly cared. Royalists on X also weighed in with their two cents. Even British politician Peter Whittle aired his opinion. "The Queen attends London Fashion Week and effortlessly makes Vogue Editor Anna Wintour look slightly ridiculous in her indoors dark glasses," he penned. Another fan decried the whole ordeal as "just awful."