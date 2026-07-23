Why Anna Wintour Made Sunglasses Part Of Her Signature Look

Anna Wintour is a fashion icon. You have to be in order to land the job of global editorial director at Vogue. Her sense of style is impeccable, and even though Anna Wintour has undergone a stunning transformation over her many years in the public eye, she's still known globally for her signature look: An immaculate bob and ever-present sunglasses. It's rare to see the fashion icon without them, and in a 2019 interview with CNN, Wintour finally disclosed why she rarely takes her shades off in public. "[They are] incredibly useful because you avoid people knowing what you're thinking about," she admitted, adding, "They help me when I'm feeling a bit tired or sleepy." Further, over time, the chic fashion accessory has "just become a crutch in part of who I am."

Unsurprisingly, Wintour kept her sunglasses firmly in place for the entirety of their chat, and in a rare vulnerable moment confessed to the interviewer that the reason she hadn't taken them off that day was because the Vogue legend truly didn't want people to see the entirety of her face. "I'll be brutally frank: I have been unbelievably ill all week," she said. "And, plus, I just had eye surgery, so those are the real reasons I'm wearing them today."

Wintour broached the subject again during a 2024 interview with the BBC, noting that they help her navigate her very public life. "They help me see and they help me not see," she shared. "They help me be seen and not be seen. They are a prop, I would say." People have long speculated about Wintour's reasons for keeping her shades on permanently, with one user suggesting under a New York Post article that she may even be under the influence.