The Stunning Transformation Of Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour has amassed so much success in the publishing world that it can seem like she was born to be an editor. And given her pedigree, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that she was. Wintour's parents, Eleanor (Nonie) Baker and Charles Wintour, both loved the written word and current events. Her mother worked in journalism and had cultivated a keen ability to understand different personalities. Her father was the editor of the Evening Standard. This unique background allowed Wintour early access to intense conversations about what made an article — or a publication — interesting.

Speaking on this to The New Yorker, Wintour recalled, "I grew up in a family of journalists where we were always being dragged home from vacation ... because some news was happening." From the very beginning of her life, Wintour was taught to recognize a good story. And even as a young girl, she understood that nothing in life was worth getting in the way of breaking news.

Of course, Wintour's informal training did not stop there. Her parents, Charles and Nonie, also exposed her to many different types of people from a young age. In the aforementioned interview, Wintour shared, "Our house was full of journalists and politicians and interesting people." This environment gave Wintour the confidence necessary to interact with important figures from high levels of British society.