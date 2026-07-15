Looks From Hallmark's Christmas In July 2026 We Already Want To Recreate This Winter

With the heat most of us have been experiencing, it's hard to even imagine cooler months ever coming. Luckily for us, we have the Hallmark Channel to remind us that the holidays are on their way — even when that hot sun is telling us otherwise. Hallmark's Christmas in July 2026 has been bringing us holiday content all month long, which includes the return of the Tyler Hynes series "Christmas at Sea," as well as four holiday movie premieres.

With new Hallmark holiday movies in the background, dreaming that our fans are actually gusts of wind on a snowy night, it's easy to imagine how it will feel cuddling up with Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas a few months from now. As these sugar plum fairies dance in our heads, we can even start to imagine what the perfect winter wardrobe will look like this year, especially after watching these Christmas movies.

The Hallmark Channel knows how to harness the holiday feeling. Similarly, their costume department knows how to create the ultimate winter wardrobe for its stars. Seeing some of the leading ladies in these new movies and the outfits they sport, it's easy to envision what we might be wearing come wintertime. So, we're making a list (and checking it twice) of cold-weather outfits we plan to recreate — even if it's a few months early.