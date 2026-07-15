Looks From Hallmark's Christmas In July 2026 We Already Want To Recreate This Winter
With the heat most of us have been experiencing, it's hard to even imagine cooler months ever coming. Luckily for us, we have the Hallmark Channel to remind us that the holidays are on their way — even when that hot sun is telling us otherwise. Hallmark's Christmas in July 2026 has been bringing us holiday content all month long, which includes the return of the Tyler Hynes series "Christmas at Sea," as well as four holiday movie premieres.
With new Hallmark holiday movies in the background, dreaming that our fans are actually gusts of wind on a snowy night, it's easy to imagine how it will feel cuddling up with Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas a few months from now. As these sugar plum fairies dance in our heads, we can even start to imagine what the perfect winter wardrobe will look like this year, especially after watching these Christmas movies.
The Hallmark Channel knows how to harness the holiday feeling. Similarly, their costume department knows how to create the ultimate winter wardrobe for its stars. Seeing some of the leading ladies in these new movies and the outfits they sport, it's easy to envision what we might be wearing come wintertime. So, we're making a list (and checking it twice) of cold-weather outfits we plan to recreate — even if it's a few months early.
This chic yet cozy cardigan and jeans combo is comfy perfection
"Christmas Under Construction" was this year's first Hallmark Christmas in July movie premiere, and the film's festive fashion did not disappoint. The super soft-looking white and tan striped cardigan that leading lady Jessica Lowndes tucked into high-waisted jeans and styled with a belt and high ponytail was effortlessly cool. This is an adorable, low-key fall and wintertime look. She also threw on a red coat over this 'fit later on in the movie, which adds more Christmastime vibes.
A printed jacket and dark green scarf gave subtle holiday vibes
Jessica Lowndes' striped sweater moment wasn't the only time she was a seasonal style star in "Christmas Under Construction." Lowndes sported a grey plaid coat that would make the perfect winter closet staple. Styling it with dark green wasn't as obvious a choice as red would have been. Yet, this is exactly what made this pick feel a bit sophisticated and elevated for the holiday season. Dark green paired with neutrals is definitely a color palette to keep in mind this winter.
A denim dress and red cardigan pairing is going on our Pinterest board
"Our first Christmas in July gift is sprinkled with pure Disney magic." That's how the official Hallmark Channel Instagram account captioned a trailer for "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True." Yet, the best present of all in this post might be that it gives us enough time to put together our own version of star Lacey Chabert's denim dress ensemble before sweater weather sets in. A dark wash denim dress, a red printed cardigan, and a cup of hot chocolate? We're so ready.
It-girls are going to put a cropped haircut on their Christmas list after this
A fresh bob is probably one of the most popular haircuts people ask for every summer, but what about a bob for the holidays? Seeing Hallmark Christmas queen Jen Lilley in "Love Under the Mistletoe" has us utterly inspired. We particularly loved when she paired her chic bob with a red coat, black leather gloves, and a red plaid scarf. Something about this look is so classic yet feels fresh. The way Lilley's haircut reveals her earrings perfectly completes the ensemble.
Our holiday party outfits are already planned
If you find yourself on the invite list for a holiday party this year, "Love Under the Mistletoe" has you covered in the outfit department. The aforementioned flick stars Jen Lilley, and she doesn't disappoint.
While her ruffled, sleeveless dress in the picture with Santa Claus is nice, we really love the red lace dress she sports in "Love Under the Mistletoe," especially with her super cute short hair pulled half up into a red bow. Red is, of course, the ultimate color of the season. Something about this sweet and simple monochrome look is like Christmas music to our ears.
This beanie could inspire a DIY project
While the Hallmark Channel may sometimes make us feel otherwise, the holiday season isn't always about red and green. Katherine Barrell rocked a royal blue coat and baby blue beanie in "O Little Christmas Market" that left us feeling inspired. While this color palette isn't one we'd normally pick, juxtaposing different shades of blue really worked for a fresh, wintry vibe, especially if it's combined with a dark green or red coat. Plus, the DIY look of this hat is unique and cool, and it can be customized with different pins or patches. Anyone else thinking of running to the craft store to make your own before fall rolls around? We'll meet you there!