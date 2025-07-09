Tyler Hynes Flirting On Hallmark's Christmas At Sea Confirms Why He Floats Everyone's Boat

Nothing screams "Happy Holidays" like an ocean breeze, UV rays, and a lido deck ... right? Well, some Hallmark fans certainly seem to feel that way. That's why thousands hopped aboard Hallmark's Christmas Cruise during the 2024 holiday season and experienced a festive, four-night voyage from Miami to the Bahamas. For those who didn't buy tickets, the network is letting viewers in on the fun in "Christmas At Sea," a four-episode reality series on Hallmark+ , which aired its first episode on July 7.

On the cruise, fans were rubbing shoulders — and nearly sharing cabin quarters — with Hallmark greats like Sarah Drew and Paul Campbell. But there's no party without Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes, who even made one prominent fan's knees buckle. "If Tyler Hines is in the movie, we know we're watching it beginning to end," said Hynes superfan Paige Vermeer in a confessional on the series (luckily, we have a list of binge-worthy Tyler Hynes movies).

Hynes was clearly a fan favorite on the ship. Excited cheers echoed across the Gulf Stream when the "Three Wise Men and a Baby" actor casually sauntered on stage the first night in a towel. Plus, no one could stop talking about his perfect hair. Hallmark fan Alicia even asked his mom, whom Hynes sweetly brought with him on the cruise, how he got his coiffure in the first episode. Luckily for Alicia and her friend, Gail, Mrs. Hynes put in a good word with her son, who showed up to the fans' ATV riding adventure in Nassau, Bahamas. "My mother said I was looking for two attractive adrenaline junkies," Hynes coyly said in Episode 3. Like the perfect gentleman he is, Hynes proceeded to help Gail conquer her fear of riding the ATV, letting her ride on the back of his vehicle first. Gail couldn't stop blushing as she hung on to Hynes' waist — we know he's got abs to hold on to.